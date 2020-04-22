Earth Day message to leaders: after the coronavirus, rebuild wisely

Activists and scientists from around the world, mostly barred from demonstrating publicly due to the coronavirus pandemic, marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with online events on Wednesday, and their message was largely warning: when this Health crisis passes, world leaders must rebuild the world economy on a healthier and more sustainable path.
That was highlighted by an influential scientific body, the World Meteorological Organization, which predicted that the pandemic would reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 6 percent this year, the largest annual decrease in carbon dioxide warming the planet since the Second World War. But the group said that would not be close to the necessary reductions to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.
The agency warned that while short-term reductions are largely the result of sharp declines in industrial energy production and transport, emissions are likely to rise in the coming years unless world leaders take action. quick to tackle climate change.
"While Covid-19 has caused a serious international health and economic crisis, the inability to tackle climate change can threaten human well-being, ecosystems and economies for centuries," said Petteri Taalas, a former Finnish researcher and now director General of the meteorological organization. secretary.
The past five years have already been the hottest on record, the agency said, and a new world heat record is expected to be set in the next five years. (Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said there was a high probability that 2020 was a record year.)
But how fast the world heats up depends largely on what happens in the coming weeks and months, as lawmakers in major world capitals argue over multi-trillion dollar economic stimulus packages.
United Nations chief António Guterres called on countries to move away from fossil fuels as they repair their economies, including suspending taxpayer funds to shore up polluting industries and using them to create "green jobs and growth sustainable,quot;.
"We need to turn recovery into a real opportunity to do things right in the future," said Guterres.
Meanwhile, a series of three-day talks, performances, and dance parties was online, along with a voter registration campaign. "Remember that caring for the Earth should not be a one-day commitment, but an ongoing daily habit," Xiye Bastida, an 18-year-old climate activist in New York City said on Twitter.
The coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed some 180,000 lives, occurred at a time when attention to climate change had increased globally. Children and adolescents launched protests around the world, demanding that presidents and prime ministers adopt climate measures. Titans of business and finance had made promises to reduce their carbon footprints, and BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, with $ 7 trillion in global investments, announced that it would begin to withdraw its money from companies with high levels of climate risk. For the first time, climate change policies began to feature prominently in the United States presidential election campaign.
Then came the pandemic, which, like Greta Thunberg, a 17-year-old climate activist, said, "turned everything upside down."
"Whether we like it or not, the world has changed," he said Wednesday from the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, his hometown. "It looks completely different than it did a few months ago and will probably not look the same again and we will have to choose a new path to follow."
%MINIFYHTML182d9dfed9a655bac39bfd4e4069c62e12%