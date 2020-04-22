Earth Day message to leaders: after the coronavirus, rebuild wisely

The coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed some 180,000 lives, occurred at a time when attention to climate change had increased globally. Children and adolescents launched protests around the world, demanding that presidents and prime ministers adopt climate measures. Titans of business and finance had made promises to reduce their carbon footprints, and BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, with $ 7 trillion in global investments, announced that it would begin to withdraw its money from companies with high levels of climate risk. For the first time, climate change policies began to feature prominently in the United States presidential election campaign.