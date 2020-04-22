Dua Lipa claims to be making the most of the coronavirus quarantine with Anwar Hadid

WENN

Insisting that isolating himself with his boyfriend has been "easy, fun, and easygoing," hitmaker "Don & # 39; t Start Now" reveals that the two have caught up on TV shows and movies.

Dua Lipa enjoy social distancing with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, insisting that she is having a "blast" by learning more about her boyfriend.

The British pop star has isolated himself with the model, who is the brother of Gigi hadid and Bella Hadid, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and hit maker "Don & # 39; t Start Now" is thrilled to spend every moment with the 20-year-old.

"It was really cool, easy, fun and easy going," he tells People magazine. "We have made the most of this because we have all this extra time that we did not expect to just hang out. It has been an absolute blast, and we are learning a lot more from each other."

The 24-year-old, who first became acquainted with Hadid in June (19), has been using downtime to catch up on TV shows and movies with her man.

"We have a great list, and we are slowly ticking things off," he adds. "We have seen many series … & # 39;Ozark& # 39;, & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;, & # 39; Unorthodox & # 39;, & # 39;The sinner& # 39; – and then some old movies like & # 39; Fear and loathing in Las Vegas & # 39; and & # 39; Snatch & # 39; and & # 39; No Country for Old Men & # 39; ".