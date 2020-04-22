Drama "The Burying Place" by Kelly Masterson and Aaron Kaplan in preparation at AMC – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: AMC has put into development The burial place, a dramatic suspense series based on the Brian Freeman novel by writer Kelly Masterson (Kill kennedy), director David Semel (Goliath), producer Aaron Kaplan (A million little things) and its Kapital Entertainment and AMC Studios.

Written by Masterson, The burial place It is set in Minnesota's haunting North Country, where a baby disappears from his lakeside home. That same night, a rookie female cop runs into a serial killer. Against a ticking clock, Detective Jonathan Stride, pursued by his own demons, leads detectives Serena Dial and Maggie Bei as they fight to unravel seemingly unrelated mysteries in a cat-and-mouse thriller game.

Related story AMC advances release date for season 2 of & # 39; NOS4A2 & # 39 ;, stretches & # 39; Creepshow & # 39; for a six week run

Semel and Kapital Kaplan and Dana Honor executive producers, along with former NBC Primetime Entertainment President and NBCU TV Studios President Angela Bromstad.

Photo courtesy of David Semel.



The project stems from Semel's agreement with Kapital Entertainment to develop projects for broadcast, cable or broadcast networks. Semel brought Bromstad with whom he has a long relationship dating back to his tenure at Universal TV's predecessor, NBCU TV Studios.

Masterson co-wrote the praised television movie Kill Kennedy, which aired on Nat Geo in 2014 and earned him a WGA Award nomination. On the film side, he co-wrote with the Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho the script for Snowpiercer, directed by Bong, on which the TNT series is based, as well as Good people, directed by Henrik Ruben Genz. Masterson has established projects with Barry Levinson (Brother Jack) and Philip Noyce (Mixed blood).

Semel has one of the best backgrounds for a drama pilot director, with 18 of the pilots he has directed to go to the series, including Man in the High Castle, Star Trek: Discovery, Heroes, who was pastured by Bromstad, Person of Interest, Madam Secretary and Black code. He worked as production manager at House and Dawson's torrent, and his episodic work includess Homeland, American horror story and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.



The burial place it is Freeman's fifth novel. He is also the author of Jonathan Stride and Frost Easton Serie. His books have been sold in 46 countries and 22 languages. He has been selected as the author to continue with Robert Ludlum Jason Bourne series with a new Bourne novel due in 2020.