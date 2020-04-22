Dr. Fauci assures a 7-year-old boy that the tooth fairy cannot have COVID-19

Just what the doctor ordered: nice content!
Dr Anthony Fauci warmed people's hearts during their appearance in Will Smiththe Snapchat talk show series, Will from home. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spoke to the Hollywood legend about Coronavirus pandemic.
During the segment, Dr. Fauci answered children's burning questions and there was a moment that really tugged on people's hearts.
7 years old Ava she asked the health expert if the Tooth Fairy would still visit her in case her tooth fell out.
"Can the Tooth Fairy come if I lose my tooth due to the coronavirus? And can it contract the virus?" The 7-year-old girl adorably said.
"I must tell you, Ava, I don't think you should worry about the Tooth Fairy," Fauci assured him. "So when your tooth falls out, tuck it under your pillow and I'll guarantee that Tooth Fairy won't get infected and won't get sick."
Along with that sweet moment, Dr. Fauci used his time on Will's platform to talk about the events of COVID-19, including how the pandemic is affecting the black community.
"It is really terrible, because it is only one of the defects of our society, is that African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence in incidents of very comorbid conditions that put them at high risk," shared the health expert.
"If it becomes infected, it will have a bad result," he added.
Dr. Fauci also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak is highlighting problems within the health world. "When it's all over, it's focusing a bright, shining light on what the health disparities mean," he said.
Earlier this week, Beyoncé He also touched on the same subject during his surprise appearance on the One world: together at home special concert.
"African American communities in general have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at greater risk," he shared. "This virus is killing blacks at an alarmingly high rate in the United States."
"In a recent report from my hometown of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within the Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African American," he continued. "Please protect yourself. We are a family and we need you. We need your voices, your skills and your strength around the world."
Before logging out, he left his fans with an inspiring message.
"I know it is very difficult, but be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and keep praying for our heroes," he said. "Good evening and God bless you."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
