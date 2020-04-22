Dr. Fauci assures a 7-year-old boy that the tooth fairy cannot have COVID-19

Just what the doctor ordered: nice content!

Dr Anthony Fauci warmed people's hearts during their appearance in Will Smiththe Snapchat talk show series, Will from home. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spoke to the Hollywood legend about Coronavirus pandemic.

During the segment, Dr. Fauci answered children's burning questions and there was a moment that really tugged on people's hearts.

7 years old Ava she asked the health expert if the Tooth Fairy would still visit her in case her tooth fell out.

"Can the Tooth Fairy come if I lose my tooth due to the coronavirus? And can it contract the virus?" The 7-year-old girl adorably said.

"I must tell you, Ava, I don't think you should worry about the Tooth Fairy," Fauci assured him. "So when your tooth falls out, tuck it under your pillow and I'll guarantee that Tooth Fairy won't get infected and won't get sick."