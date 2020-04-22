Donald Trump assures the country that the states are reopening "safely,quot; in a viral Tweet

Roommates, the closing of businesses in the United States happened fairly quickly, and it seems that the reopening is happening sooner than we might have thought. Shortly after Donald Trump announced that governors would be in charge of bringing their individual states back to normal, Georgia Governor Kemp seized the opportunity.

While there has been a great deal of criticism of Governor Kemp's decision, Trump makes sure the public knows that states are reopening "safely." He says the country is beginning to reopen again, and everyone, including the elderly, will live their best lives.

States are coming back safe. Our country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special attention is paid, and always will be, to our beloved older adults (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever … WE LOVE THEM ALL! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

There is a lot of skepticism about how the state of Georgia will be just once the companies are reopened, as well as many unanswered questions. Will the state still have to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing? Will there be a curfew to follow? Will residents have to wear masks to enter businesses? All these things have not appeared in the reopening of the conversation.

However, other government officials are urging people to stay home as long as possible, despite having Go.v Kemp's go-ahead. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for example, has a clear message for Atlanta residents: STAY HOME.

What do you think about the states that reopened so early in the pandemic, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!