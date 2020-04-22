Donald and Melania Trump criticized for not wearing masks and gloves while planting trees on Earth Day!

Once again Donald and Melania Trump are in hot water! The first couple infuriated many people on social media when they celebrated Earth Day without wearing any protective gear in the midst of this global pandemic!

The same can be said about Vice President Mike Pence and Lady Karen Pence – all four ignore CDC guidelines and don't wear gloves or face masks while planting a sprout on the White House lawn to mark Earth Day.

They were all very close, the ladies and the men even shared the same two blades in an awkward way while practically glued together, but there was no outbreak protection on either of them!

This comes after the President previously said that he had no intention of wearing a face mask, as he felt that it was not really suitable for his position in office.

Voters called them immediately for their dangerous behavior.

NEW: President Trump participates in #Earth day Tree Planting Ceremony at the White House. https://t.co/8mtv9mtn5m pic.twitter.com/gwFehlyFY5 – ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2020

These are some of the annoying reactions they had on social media: "With no one wearing masks (blank-eyed emoji)." / "Cough with cough." / "No social distance either. Nor gloves … but of course, let's share a shovel." / "What it would have given for one of them to sneeze." / "Good social distancing there, Chief."

There were also others who joked that the four were "burying the Constitution,quot; and "digging their own graves."

As you probably know, people don't need to wear masks around the house for their family members, but the CDC recommended wearing it when they are outside and around others who are not part of the immediate family.

Obviously, the Trumps and Pences were not only close to each other during the event, but were also close to the many photographers present who, hopefully, followed the CDC's recommendations and wore protective gear.



