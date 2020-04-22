Dolphins tease the 2020 draft: Miami gets QB for the future, bolsters defense with 14 top NFL picks

The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason with the most cap space after making several trades before and during last season. After seemingly destined for the No. 1 pick after a 0-7 start, Miami ended the season 5-11, including a road win over the New England Patriots in week 17 to knock the Pats out of goodbye first round.

Head coach Brian Flores has Miami moving in the right direction and broke the bank by signing top free agents Byron Jones and Kyle Van Noy. The former Cowboy reportedly became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback.

After primarily tackling defense in free agency, the Dolphins will likely tackle offense in the draft, specifically the quarterback's situation. Miami is almost certainly looking for a QB with the fifth overall pick likely looking at Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Miami will be very active during the NFL Draft as the team has 14 picks, the league's highest, including three first-round picks.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News launched his seven-round drill in the NFL Draft 2020, as the Dolphins select their future quarterback.

Here's a closer look at the simulated draft of the Dolphins:

Dolphins mock the 2020 draft

Round 1, Pick No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tagovailoa was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country during his time in Alabama. The person who called Crimson Tide threw 7,442 career passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had no rushing numbers (340 yards and nine touchdowns), but he has double-threat ability in the league.

The big question mark is its durability. Tagovailoa comes from a major hip surgery, a procedure that ended her college career. He has also undergone two ankle surgeries. It certainly is a risk to the Dolphins after they started Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen at the center last season.

Despite those concerns, Miami is certainly interested in Tagovailoa. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins were struggling to schedule a visit to Tagovailoa before the league banned visits to the team's facilities. The team was unable to take Tagovailoa to Miami and have not met with him since the NFL Scouting Combine.

If Miami is to take the next step in what appears to be an open AFC East, the Dolphins need a quarterback to lead them into the future. Although Tagovailoa carries risks for the team, the selection could generate a high reward if he is completely healthy.

Round 1, Pick No. 18: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Another Crimson Tide player joins the Dolphins at McKinney. Rated the best safety in this year's class, McKinney anchored Alabama's defense with 95 tackles and four forced fumbles last season when he was named All-American Third Team and All-SEC First Team.

McKinney's athleticism and versatility allow the Roswell, Georgia native to play safely or be a slot cornerback. His outburst allows him to get off the edge and bombard the quarterback while still allowing him to be a strong center fielder. McKinney had six sacks in two seasons as a starter.

After the Dolphins poured out money for cornerback Byron Jones this offseason, Miami has the league's two highest-paid cornerbacks at Jones and Xavien Howard. With this election, Flores can connect an NFL-ready security to potentially form one of the best secondaries in the league.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: From & # 39; Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Another SEC pick comes in the form of Swift, which follows a long line of Bulldog kicks to be selected early in the NFL Draft. Swift recorded two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Athens. As a sophomore, he led the team in runs (1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns) despite only starting five games. Last season, he became the SEC's best running back running for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns earning All-SEC first team honors.

Swift, who has been compared to former Dolphin Frank Gore, is a fast runner who excels in racing outward. It is projected as a three-fold runner showing good reception skills set as an efficient route runner and smooth hands. In college, Swift caught 73 passes totaling 666 yards and five touchdowns.

This selection would address a significant weakness for the Dolphins after they ran just for 1,156 yards as a team last season, worse in the NFL. Last year, the team's best running back was none other than Ryan Fitzpatrick, who ran for 243 yards.

Round 2, Pick No. 39: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

In the past two years, Shenault Jr. has been one of the best receivers on the Pac-12. A member of two career All-Pac-12 teams, Shenault Jr. totaled 1,775 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Last season, Shenault Jr. wasted time dealing with injuries, but when he's healthy, he's a great game player who accumulates yards after capture. In her past two seasons at Boulder, Shenault Jr. averaged 12.5 yards per catch.

The Colorado Gamemaker is a versatile offensive weapon that can run the ball from Wildcat and also return kicks. In 2018, he was the only player on FBS to have had at least five runs and receiving touchdowns. After a sophomore season, Shenault Jr. saw his production drop and his durability will be a concern for teams looking to recruit him. However, it could help in all areas of an offense and participate in special teams.

Round 2, Pick No. 56: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

The fourth offensive pick of the first five picks for the Dolphins tackles the offensive line. Cleveland was a reliable left tackle during his three seasons at Boise State. After earning the All-MWC honorable mention in its first red-shirt season, Cleveland earned consecutive first-team honors in all conferences over the next two seasons.

The 6-foot-6-foot, 311-pound tackle ran an impressive 4.93 40 yards in the NFL Scouting Combine, the third-fastest time among the offensive linemen. He also had the fastest shuttle of 20 yards (4.46 seconds) and had the fifth highest number of repetitions (30). He's one of the most athletic tackles in the draft and could be an immediate starter for the Dolphins, who allowed the most shots in the NFL last season (58).

Round 3, Pick No. 70: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

Zuniga was a highly productive edge thrower for the Gators. In his career, he had 118 tackles and 18.5 sacks. However, last season he was not completely healthy dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the season. He tried to play but didn't have the same outburst or production that ended the season with just 14 tackles and three sacks in six games played.

The Florida defensive end has versatility to play in all defensive schemes, but his strength is like a leading runner who wins a comparison with Robert Quinn. Zuniga needs more development for him to become a player of all skill levels, but he could contribute as a pass racer in obvious passing situations. With this selection, Miami will hope that they can harness his potential and make him a more consistent player.

Round 4, Pick No. 141: David Woodward, LB, State of Utah

Woodward was a great contributor to the Aggies during his time at Logan. His best season was in 2018 when he totaled 134 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions that led to the All-MWC first team and AP All-American third team. Woodward's last season in the state of Utah was cut short after suffering an injury that ended the season. In seven games played, he recorded 93 tackles, four forced fumbles and two sacks that still earned first-team honors in all conferences.

There are concerns about Woodward's translation to the NFL, as he is 6ft2 and 230lbs. His durability is also a concern for teams, having suffered two fractured vertebrae in high school and coming from season-ending surgery. An area finder for an NFC team told NFL.com that "it has a ton of medical flags that could be difficult to beat."

Round 5, Pick No. 153: James Lynch, DT, Baylor

The dolphins continue their defensive team career at Lynch. Last season at Baylor, he had 41 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, earning him the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-American AP first-team honors. Lynch is a powerful defensive tackle who excels at coming off the block. He has also shown great capture speed that could make him successful as an interior lineman.

It has not yet been determined if he can match the output he had in college, but he has the tools to be a rotary lineman who becomes a reliable starter.

Round 5, Pick No. 154: Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

Dolphins don't have to search far for this choice. The Hurricane defensive lineman totaled 97 tackles, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in the past two seasons, prompting him to give up his senior season in Miami. Garvin displayed his physical prowess in the Scouting Combine posting a running time of 4.82 40 yards while leading all defensive linemen in the vertical jump (36 inches) and finishing second in the wide jump (125 inches).

While the physical traits are there for Garvin, inconsistent engine and effort are the primary concern with teams. He'll also need to add strength, as he only had 23 reps on the combine, ranking tied for fifth among defensive linemen. Garvin has the physical skill set to become a regular contributor and could be a steal on the third day of the draft.

Round 5, Pick No. 173: A.J. Green, CB, State of Oklahoma

Green was the best cornerback in the state of Oklahoma from his sophomore year through the senior seasons. After playing sparingly in his first year, the DeSoto, Texas native started all 13 games in his sophomore season, recording 47 tackles, five pass breaks and four interceptions on the team. In his junior season, Green earned the second team All-Big 12 honors, finishing with 49 tackles and 11 pass breaks. He was not as productive in his last season at Stillwater, as he was not aiming to finish with 49 tackles and five pass breaks.

At Indianapolis in the Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.62-yard, 40-yard run, which was tied for third-fastest by defenders. Listed at 6ft1 and 202lbs, Green is projected as an outside cornerback. Even though he was shown on the 40-yard dash, there are concerns about his speed on the tape and whether he can stick with receivers at NFL speed. It also tends to be practical with receivers going to the field.

Round 6, Pick No. 185: Steve Wirtel, LS, State of Iowa

The Dolphins go with a long snapper in their only sixth-round pick at Wirtel. Cyclone's special team started all four seasons as a long snapper. In 2016, he was named Co-Newcomer of the Year by the State of Iowa and participated in this year's Reese & # 39; s Senior Bowl. He was also a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the best long snapper in the country.

During four seasons at Ames, he made seven tackles. According to a scouting report on NFL.com, "Wirtel's capture speed is adequate,quot; and is "fairly consistent in terms of location on all snapshots." It is slightly under 6 foot 4 inches and 235 pounds.

Round 7, Pick No. 227: Tire Phillips, G, Mississippi State

Phillips is the second offensive lineman selected in this simulated draft for the Dolphins. The Granada, Mississippi native started all 13 games of his senior season at left tackle. Phillips was a transfer from junior college and was a reserve in 2018 in his first season at Starkville. Phillips is a large and powerful 6-foot-5-inch, 331-pound line player who stands out as an inside blocker. He is compared to D.J. Fluker as Phillips' biggest blow could be the lack of duct tape on him.

The Bulldogs lineman has high potential as an inside lineman with the versatility to play tackle if necessary. Phillips will need to improve his agility and speed against the NFL defensive lineman.

Round 7, Pick No. 246: Scott Frantz, OT, State of Kansas

Consecutive offensive line picks for the Dolphins see them recruit their fourth Big 12 player. Frantz was a long-lasting offensive tackle, starting all four seasons at Kansas State, ending his career starting 51 consecutive games. In his senior season, he was named All-Big 12. of the second team. Frantz is cerebral and can read assignments very well, but the main concern is whether he can physically face the NFL competition.

If Frantz is drafted, he would be the second openly gay player to be selected in the NFL Draft after publicly leaving in 2017.

Round 7, Pick No. 251: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

The Dolphins ended their draft with a tight end at Deguara. In his first two seasons of play in Cincinnati, he contributed primarily to special teams. Deguara exploded in 2018 in his first season as the starting tight end, accumulating 468 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In his senior red jersey season, he totaled 504 receiving yards and seven touchdowns and was chosen as the All-AAC first team by conference coaches.

He is projected as an H-back in the NFL due to his solid career blocking abilities, but he has the ability to play as a catcher. In the NFL Scouting Combine, he had the most reps of any tight end (25).