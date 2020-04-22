Home Entertainment Doja Cat Addresses Beef With The Barbz

Bradley Lamb
Doja Cat has opened up about her beef with Nicki Minaj fans, the Barbz, and says that she was just trying to defend one of her fans.

She talked to Zane Lowe in detail about how it all got started:

"Okay, so there's someone who's verified on Twitter and they're not even a stan account or anything. They're just some random guy who was just, he saw this art that someone drew of me, Nicki and Meg, in that order . So Nicki was in the middle and it was a Rolling Stone cover, but Nicki was in the middle, rightfully so. Meg was on the right and I was on the left and this guy commented, "I'd like to see Doja in the middle, "Doja explained.

