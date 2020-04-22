Doja Cat Addresses Beef With The Barbz

Doja Cat has opened up about her beef with Nicki Minaj fans, the Barbz, and says that she was just trying to defend one of her fans.

She talked to Zane Lowe in detail about how it all got started:

"Okay, so there's someone who's verified on Twitter and they're not even a stan account or anything. They're just some random guy who was just, he saw this art that someone drew of me, Nicki and Meg, in that order . So Nicki was in the middle and it was a Rolling Stone cover, but Nicki was in the middle, rightfully so. Meg was on the right and I was on the left and this guy commented, "I'd like to see Doja in the middle, "Doja explained.

She said that the Barbz began to drag him on Twitter and he was defending himself.

"I say, 'Dude, stop responding to these people. They're scum. They're so awful. Stop talking to them. They have nothing good to say to you or anybody else.' So anyway, I'm standing up for this guy and then I'm just getting upset with everybody. And then I said, 'These people are idiots. They're children, they're scum.' Because they were, those five people are scum. They suck. They literally suck. They don't even know who they are. "

She continued, "Basically, so then people started spinning it, of course, because that's the internet. They start spinning it that I'm talking about every single person who likes Nicki Minaj when they don't even know I'm the biggest Nicki Minaj fan. So they're stupid. They don't even know me. So they're saying things that they have no idea what they're talking about. But that's basically how that panned out. "