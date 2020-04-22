Do people say that Kourtney Kardashian should leave KUWK forever?

Are people tired of Kourtney Kardashian? Have they finished the drama and think that she should leave Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWK) forever? That's the subject of a new article in the next issue of Life & Style on April 27, 2020. According to the magazine, there was talk long before KUWK season 18 that Kourtney was leaving the show. Although she spoke to the press and said she would not be gone forever, she explained that she would appear in fewer episodes than her sisters. Now, people think that Kris Jenner may have been driving the narrative that Kourtney was leaving the show, for more viewers to tune in … However; Many people say that they are not interested in the Kourtney drama and, according to Life & Style, think that it should go away forever.

A source stated the following to the publication.

"They call her boring, insufferable, and now violent after she physically attacked Kim at the premiere. Some suspect it's just another Kris Jenner-inspired story to generate ratings, but if that's the case, she really failed. They want Kourtney Go away!

You might see a report on Kourtney announcing that she had finished the show, as well as the explosion between Kourtney and Kim that left Kim Kardashian with bloody scratch marks below.

Some people were furious with the physical altercation and did not find it entertaining at all. Since Kim had physical marks left (and Kourtney looked to be too), some were surprised that the police had not been called. There were even comments on social media suggesting that Kim should file assault charges on her own sister!

Although it is unclear whether the fight was real or organized, many say it was not necessary and that Kourtney is a 3-year-old mother of 41 and Kim a mother of four of 39, many believe they are setting a bad example for their children and they need to grow.

What you think? Do you think the fight was organized and that the announcement that Kourtney Kardashian would be leaving the show was simply for the ratings?

Ad

Do you think it's time for Kourtney Kardashian to definitely stop Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK)?



Post views:

0 0