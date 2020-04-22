Discover the famous rock star under the banana costume

FOX

In the new episode, Sharon Osbourne is chosen as the guest panelist for the evening to assist the other panelists including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

A new episode of "The masked singerSeason 3 aired on Wednesday, April 22. In this week's matchups, viewers were offered a battle between Frog vs. Kitty and Banana vs. Rhino. Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne was chosen to be the guest panelist for the evening to assist the other panelists that included Ken jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin thicke.

The first confrontation was between Frog vs. Kitty. The first ones chose to sing Pit bull& # 39; Fireball & # 39; with its tracks that include a keyboard, sneakers, ice cube tray and the Japanese flag. Sharon guessed Alfonso Ribeiro while Jenny thought he was Ice Cubeson of O & # 39; Shea Jackson Jr. As for Ken, he mentioned Katt Williams.

Meanwhile, Kitty took the stage to sing a cover of "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper. Due to the amount of "Grease"and"High school musical"On the slopes, Jenny thought it might be Vanessa Hudgens with Nicole going with Emma Roberts. Kate and Sharon, meanwhile, believe she was Kate Bosworth. Later it was announced that the winner of the match was the Frog!

Following, the Banana made Bob Dylan"Knocking on Heaven's Door" on the piano. Panelists released names like Bret Michaels, Keith Urban and Rock boy like the guests

The rhino chose to sing "10,000 hours" for Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. Because of his leads, he admitted to being stressed when he "failed." Robin guessed Sam huntSharon believed it was David Hasselhoff. Meanwhile, Ken with a wild guess, "Property brothers"star Jonathan Scott. Rhino was declared the winner of the matchup.

That meant Kitty and Banana were ready for Smackdown. Kitty took the stage to sing Sia Furler& # 39; Unstoppable & # 39 ;, while Banana sang "Brick House" by Commodore. In the end, viewers voted to keep Kitty on the show and send Banana home. When Banana was unmasked, it was revealed that he is Poison member Bret Michaels, meaning Jenny guessed it correctly.