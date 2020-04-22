Demi Lovato Reminds Fans That Asking for Mental Health Help Amid COVID-19 Is Not a Sign of Weakness

Instagram

Having been open about her own struggles, the 'I Love Me' songstress helps launch The Mental Health Fund that supports organizations providing crisis counseling over the pandemic via text message.

Demi lovato knows the importance of keeping a good mental state amid the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. When helping to launch The Mental Health Fund that supported organizations providing crisis counseling via text message, the "I Love Me" songstress reminded others that seeking assistance is "not a sign of weakness."

Hoping that those struggling with mental health issues make use of the resources, the 27-year-old stressed in an interview with PEOPLE, "Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength." She added, "Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak. But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is."

On the set up of The Mental Health Fund, the former Disney star explained, "It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to." She continued, "You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance. That's where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling."

Lovato announced the launch of The Mental Health Fund through her Instagram account on Monday, April 20. "So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers – and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times," the "Camp Rock"star wrote in a dedicated post.

"That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19. You are not alone. Help is fast, free and available 24/7," the ex-girlfriend of Joe Jonas went on, adding several contact numbers where fans could text from different countries. The fund itself has so far raised more than $ 2 millions.

Elsewhere in the interview with PEOPLE, Lovato shared what activity she did while practicing social distancing that helped ease her anxiety. "I've been exercising and going on walks. I like walking my dogs. I was doing yoga in the beginning but kind of fell off," she gushed. "[I'll] start that back up again. Meditating … anything that helps you focus and get centered is really good for you."