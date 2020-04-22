Deceased people receive stimulus payments as many living Americans are still waiting

# Roommates, as the first round of stimulus payments continues, many are happy with the extra cash to help them combat the impact of the coronavirus, but there have been several technical issues and the last one is the most puzzling. Several have reported that deceased people receive stimulus checks, while those who are alive and in need continue to wait for their funds.

@TMZ_TV reports that more than 80 million Americans have so far received their stimulus payments, with more payments scheduled to be paid in the coming weeks; however, some of those payments sent will never actually be received because they were paid to people who have passed away. If you recall, the first wave of stimulus payments was sent directly to those who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 … but many of those people have already passed away and the government didn't notice.

Multiple reports of deceased people receiving stimulus checks initially started earlier this month, when surviving spouses or those with bank accounts still open proceeded to liquidate the properties of the family members who died. Despite the fact that these deaths were reported, the IRS apparently did not verify death records before approving payments. This is reportedly due to gaps in the payment process and also to delays in reporting deaths to the US Treasury Department. USA

If you're wondering what happens to the money that was sent to the deceased, well, there doesn't seem to be a clear answer. Donald Trump recently said, "Sometimes you send a check to the wrong person … we'll get it back."

However, some legal experts think otherwise, and the IRS has responded to payment issues, saying, "We are aware of all the various issues involving surviving spouses and other heirs and are still working on them."

