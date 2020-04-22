David Beckham offers a set of five to raise funds for COVID-19, and Tom Brady wants to participate

David Beckham has offered fans the opportunity to play against him in a five-player game while raising funds for the coronavirus relief efforts.

The former England captain revealed the opportunity in a video on Instagram, explaining how the winner of the draw, organized as part of the All In Challenge, will get a "unique experience,quot; at Inter Miami.

Along with four friends, the lucky person will face Beckham's squad at the 44-year-old, partially owned MLS franchise training facility. The award also includes lunch and the opportunity to see Inter Miami in action at the club's new stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"With my Inter Miami family, I want to offer him the opportunity to gain a unique experience," Beckham said in the post.

"You and four of your friends will play my team of five at Inter Miami's beautiful training facility.

"After the game, we'll have lunch together, to gloat over who won and who lost, and then you're invited to watch an Inter Miami game from the owners' suite with me and my good friend and managing owner, Jorge Mas.

"You will get a VIP tour of our stadium to see the incredible facilities we have built for our new club. Miami is a very special place and I know it will be an incredible experience."

There was also a notable response to the message from the former Manchester United, Milan and Real Madrid midfielder.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made it clear he wants to take on Beckham in a different kind of football, saying, "I'm bidding on that."

However, the six-time Super Bowl champion will have to buy a ticket to see if he can be the lucky one to take on his fellow sports superstar, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central. Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.