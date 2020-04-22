Dakota Kai turning heel, her relationship with Tegan Nox and the Wednesday Night Wars

During the main War Games event at NXT Takeover in November, Dakota Kai turned against his old friend Tegan Nox. Since then, Kai and Nox have become entangled in an intense rivalry where the winner is expected to move closer to an NXT women's championship opportunity.

Before entering the ring on Wednesday night on NXT (8 pm ET, USA Network) in a major bout with his bodyguard Raquel González against Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, Kai, 28, talks to Sporting News about working on a show. with Nox, how you're dealing with COVID-19 by limiting your hours to working one day a week, and whether NXT goes head-to-head with AEW has raised your game.

(Editor's note: this interview has been edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: At this time, NXT is only doing shows on Wednesdays due to COVID-19. What do you do from the moment you leave Full Sail on Wednesday night until the following Wednesday?

Dakota Kai: (Laughs) It is very strange for me not to have the loops on the weekend. Let me tell you how nice it was to let my body heal a little. I'm keeping busy I'm playing I could stream on Twitch again. I am doing my best to fill the time and watch shows. It has been a great change in the schedule. It's so weird. I am looking for new hobbies to do. I'm going back to photography. I bought a damn telescope because I've always loved space. Now I have time to really get into it.

SN: I have spoken with different talents, and all you said is: "yes, we want to be on the road acting in front of the fans, but we also have this time to heal our bodies,quot; because you and girls are on the road more than 200 days to year. How good does your body feel right now?

DK: At this moment where we only have to go on Wednesdays. Initially, my body was confused. So I was still in pain, but I think it was more like 'Hey, why aren't we fighting now? Why don't we bump into each other? It was a time when I had to adapt to not fight. I'm concerned that when everything goes back to normal, then it's like, 'Oh my gosh.' (laughs) As a fighter, we do things that no one else conditions our body to do what we do. Now that we are not doing so much, it is very strange. It is still good to be able to heal. My body feels great now, but I think when we get back to it, it will be another adjustment.

SN: Bad things have happened in the world with everything that is happening, and it affected WWE last week when a group of his teammates, unfortunately, was released from the company. How did it make you feel to have to see the people with whom you are friends and to have gone through the trials and tribulations of being a professional fighter?

DK: It is really heartbreaking to see all that together with the rest of the world, we see that everything unfolds. As you said, many of those people were my partners. It is such a difficult time. But it is difficult for all companies at the moment. WWE is in the spotlight. All of that was made public. I know that even at home, my brother still has his job, but many people in his company were fired. My sister, she is a fighter in Bali. Everyone is fighting. It is such a strange and sad moment.

SN: Were you worried about being released or did you feel confident about your job? Was there a day or two like you didn't know what was going to happen?

DK: No matter what your position in the company, you are always a type of stranger, right? No one has been 100% sure, so it was scary in that regard. I am super grateful to be able to continue doing what I am doing.

SN: You are doing great things right now, and you have a great match next Wednesday with Raquel González as the ladies take on Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. I was in Chicago when you turned Nox around. I was very disappointed with the turn. What has the transition been like for you to go from being adorable babyface to the horrible heel that people want to see receive what they deserve?

DK: Initially, when I was told that this was going to fall, I obviously had indications that it was going to happen the way it did. Everything that led up to the War Games, I knew they were planting the seeds. But when we were told that this was really going to happen when Triple H sat down with all the girls from War Games and told them it was going to happen, I thought, 'Oh, this is really happening. You guys didn't start randomly, maybe we'll do that. It's going to happen. Even now, it's scary to have such a big change in your character because of something you've known for so long. Even before it was signed, I really only played the role of babyface. It's been a challenge, and it's been a great creative outlet, and even with the addition of Raquel, it has taken my character in the development of both of them to a whole new level because it's so much fun to play with him. It has been creatively liberating to be able to experiment with what it looks like and should look like and my style in the ring. It has been creatively rewarding.

SN: How has he been in this role with Tegan for the past five months and how has he elevated his game to a different level?

DK: They signed us at the same time. We really didn't know each other. We landed at the Orlando airport at the same time and shared a rental car, so we quickly became friends. Being able to tell a story with one of your best friends is one of the best things in the world because you can't fake chemistry. You can't fake anything in a ring. If you have chemistry with someone, you have chemistry with someone. I'm trusting all of that because we are so close in real life. In the ring, we can completely trust each other so we can tell the best story possible and really put our lives in the other person's hands. It has been great. In saying that, I would have loved a longer label with it, but maybe in the future.

SN: NXT is in competition on Wednesday night. People call it war, but for me it is good competition. It is really good for the fans and the wrestling business. Knowing that there is another legitimate wrestling promotion, do you increase your game knowing that there is another game in town competing on the same night as you?

DK: Hundred percent. That is the essence of competition. If there is something else out there that also brings a great product, you want to elevate yours. This is how it would work. I honestly think it's very good for the wrestling business. I wish many people online would see it. The online community is small compared to those who see it at home. I really wish people would be happy with both of them and not get into such heated debates about either one. Wrestling is for everyone. It's great for wrestling in general that there is competition out there; otherwise how will something in general rise? I love. I just wish people online would see it that way too and not take it so personally.