DaBaby responds to criticism of his new record: "You have to milk the game,quot;

DaBaby fans know that he just released a new album, Blame It On Baby, however, fans did not fare well. In fact, many social network users took the rapper to the task of not changing his stream.

In a new interview about The breakfast club, DaBaby addressed these criticisms. DaBaby fans know that it exploded in 2019 with the song "Suge,quot;, along with the successful records, CHURCH, and Baby on Baby. The rapper, who hails from Charlotte, has been on top ever since.

Last week, the 28-year-old performer released another album called Blame it On Baby, but fans didn't like it. Even though his fans did not like the new album, it looks like he is still ready to go to number one on the Billboard 200.

During a telephone interview with the hosts of The breakfast club, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, DaBaby spoke about what he's been up to lately and the reaction of fans to his record. DaBaby said he was aware of the fan reception.

According to DaBaby, he released three albums in a row to show people that he's not just a one-hit wonder. However, he noted the criticism that he had the same flow in each song.

During his conversation with the hosts, DaBaby said he had no problem "hanging around any of these n * ggas,quot;. The performer went on to say that he was going to make a "conscious album,quot; now, and he will do it in one day.

DaBaby went on to say that he could compete with rappers like J. Cole and Joyner Lucas, who have a reputation for creating music with greater social awareness. DaBaby said it is important to "milk the game," and if it changed its flow too much, people would not like it.

In other words, he couldn't change his flow much at once, because fans would be confused. The rapper explained that the way he hits now is more than enough, and that it would be unwise to take it in another direction.



