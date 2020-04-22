Da Baby talks about collaborating with Ashanti on his latest project and says he's willing to meet her if he finds it attractive

Last week, Da Baby released his latest project "Blame It On Baby,quot;. On Wednesday he joined "The breakfast club"For a virtual interview to talk about the project. During their discussion of the different tracks on the album, Baby told the backstory to work with Ashanti for their single,quot; Nasty. "

Everyone knows that Ashanti's mother serves as his manager, so he said that when he asked Ashanti and his mother how nasty they wanted him to go on the track, they said it was up to him to see how he asked Ashanti to appear. . That said, he said that he respectfully asked his mother to leave the room while working on his verse.

For those of you who have listened to the album, you know that Da Baby, Ashanti, and Megan Thee Stallion really went there on the track.

After mentioning that he was in love with Ashanti in the past, DJ Envy asked him if they connected outside of music and if he offered to bring it out.

Da Baby said, "No, she was in the excursionShe was in the middle of being on tour, me too. I would love it once everything clears up and the restaurants open. ”

When asked if he had spoken to her since she was quarantined, Da Baby says yes, but it has all been business related.

He went on to say, "Ashanti, if you end up seeing this, if you find me attractive and want to meet me, I would be more than open to it."

