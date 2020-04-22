Cruise agrees to use "100 percent renewable energy,quot; to power its autonomous taxis

Cruise, the autonomous subsidiary of General Motors, prides itself on being one of the few autonomous vehicle companies that uses only electric cars in its fleet. Now, the company goes one step further by committing to use only "100 percent renewable energy,quot; to power its electric vehicles.

Cruise, which has a large fleet of test vehicles operating in San Francisco, said it finally transitioned to "100 percent renewable energy sources,quot; in the fourth quarter of 2019. It notes that, in the United States, around 65 percent of the total Electricity generation in 2018 was produced from fossil fuels, such as coal, natural gas and oil, or materials that come from municipal and industrial plants and waste. With this in mind, Cruise began exploring "ways to harness renewable energy to power our all-electric fleet."

12 solar projects in schools in southern California

But the company was vague about its renewable energy sources, only citing "12 solar projects in Southern California schools." In response to a follow-up question, a spokesperson said Cruise would purchase offset credits through a system called WREGIS, which is an independent tracking system used throughout the western US. USA And Canada.

In a Medium post last year, Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said the company already owned "almost 40 percent of all electric vehicle fast chargers in San Francisco,quot; and that it planned to build that network to become the "largest fast charging station for electric vehicles in the country,quot;. "

Cruise's test fleet, like all AV operators in the US It is on the ground due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But just before the pandemic hit the United States, the company introduced a new, specially designed, shared autonomous vehicle called Cruise Origin.

There have also been some potholes along the way. Last year, the company announced that it would not meet its goal of launching a large-scale autonomous taxi service in San Francisco by the end of the year.

Cruise says it is the only AV company that uses only electric vehicles as part of its fleet, although other companies are considering similar models. Nuro, for example, uses both its specially designed fully electric R2 delivery vehicles as well as several dozen Toyota Prius test cars. Others keep a foot in the present: Waymo is building a fleet that includes both fully electric Jaguar I-Pace SUVs and gas-powered Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

Argo AI, the Pittsburgh-based autonomous company backed by Ford and Volkswagen, is concerned about an all-electric fleet, especially when it comes to recouping the cost of expensive technology that makes the car autonomous, which is the CEO of the company, Bryan Salesky, explained in a recent episode of The Vergecast.