Coronavirus: New Orleans Saints cancel low season program amid health crisis

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has announced that the team has canceled all off-season training activities and will not require players to report to club facilities until training camp begins.

Speaking in a teleconference call on the eve of the first day of the NFL Draft, Loomis revealed that the Saints will not conduct virtual training and have advised players to follow orders to stay home at their current locations to help fight. the widespread effect of the coronavirus.

Loomis added that coach Sean Payton and his staff will still hold occasional online meetings and registrations with players until training camp, which is currently slated to start in late July, but faces the possibility of being delayed if the outbreak forces the NFL to postpone the start of the regular season.

"We will have some things that the boys will be involved in," Loomis said. "We are not going to do virtual training and things like that. We want to make sure that the boys focus on their families and their safety."

Louisiana has been especially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state Department of Health reported more than 25,000 cases and 1,473 deaths as of Wednesday.

With a veteran roster and low turnover from last season's team, which tied for the NFC's best record at 13-3, Loomis said he believes the Saints are well positioned to resist the absence of minicamp and OTA.

Currently, New Orleans owns the second oldest NFL roster with an average age of 26 years, 312 days, while Payton only chases New England's Bill Belichick for the longest period of any active head coach with the same team. , having been in charge since 2006.

The Saints have added just two leading free agents, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Malcolm Jenkins, this offseason.

"You have a core group of players who are the same and a system that we have had here for 14 years," Loomis said. "I would probably feel a little different if we had a lot of changes to our roster and our coaching staff, but we are lucky not to have them."

"We have a lot of guys that we have great faith in and confidence in terms of being fit when we get going on training camp."