Coronavirus Map of India and Case Count

There have been at least 20,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. As of Wednesday morning, 652 people had died.





Confirmed cases in India

Total cases

Per capita

Total cases reported per 100,000 people +10 +100 +200 There are no reported cases Double click to enlarge the map. Use two fingers to scroll and zoom. Tap for more details.

Source: Indian Ministry of Health and Welfare. The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.

The New York Times strives to track details on cases and deaths around the world, gathering information from local governments and other sources throughout the day. The numbers in this article are updated several times a day based on the latest information that our journalists have gathered.

Cases by state and union territory

New cases reported per day in India January 30th April, the 21st 7-day average New cases