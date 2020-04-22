Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
California is expanding the tests to include some people who do not show symptoms of the virus.
Chinese agents helped spread false block messages in the US. USA, US officials say.
The British Parliament has begun holding sessions in cyberspace, breaking seven centuries of tradition.
The virus reached the US USA Weeks before anyone knew it
A surprising discovery rewrote the timeline for the pandemic in the United States: A woman who died at her home in Santa Clara County, California on February 6 was infected with the coronavirus, and probably caught it sometime in January.
Since the woman had no known exposure from travel, her contraction of the virus suggested that she had already spread in the San Francisco Bay area long before the federal government began restricting travel from China.
Testing in the US USA They were so limited in February, due to strict restrictions and the failed manufacture of test kits, that officials did not identify a case of community transmission until February 26 or a death related to the virus until February 29.
Experts said that if authorities had known the virus already had a foothold in the United States, there would have been more urgency in February to expand testing, prepare hospitals, and obtain more protective equipment. Instead, the government's focus was on quarantining travelers from Asia.
Dr. Sara Cody, county medical director, said the death of the woman and one other person on February 17 were recently related to the virus and were "probably the tip of an iceberg of unknown size."
Genes trace the way: Researchers studying the virus's genome believe it had began circulating in the New York area in mid-February, primarily from Europe, and spread undetected in the Seattle area for weeks after arriving there from Wuhan, China.
Mike Baker and Sheri Fink of The Times report on how the genetically unique version of the virus that landed near Seattle it jumped to 14 other states and now represents a quarter of all US cases. USA whose genetic data has been made public.
The dilemma of reopening: your money or your life
How many deaths are an acceptable price to restart the economy?
That macabre question confronts political leaders everywhere, writes Peter Baker, our senior White House correspondent, because in the continued absence of a vaccine or cure for Covid-19, any move to lift orders to stay home and Loosening trade restrictions will mean compensation for a number of additional infections and deaths.
The closings that have hampered the economy and left 22 million Americans unemployed have also clearly saved thousands of lives. Some models predicted two million deaths in the US. USA If nothing was done; With precautions for social distancing, the figure seems to be heading towards something closer to 60,000.
Assessing whether closing or reopening is worth it means doing something that many people find heartless: putting a dollar value on human life. Government analysts do it all the time.
For example, 41,000 opioid overdose deaths were valued in 2015 at $ 431.7 billion, or about $ 10.5 million per person, according to a recent White House report. Using that figure, if closings across the country saved approximately two million lives, they would be worth a total of approximately $ 21 billion, more than 10 times the cost of the recent $ 2 billion aid package.
Some advocates of rapid reopening have offered a similar cold-eye estimate, arguing that the immense economic damage caused by the closings far outweighs the value of the additional lives that can be saved by keeping them in place.
Of course, it may not be as simple as that. Reopening the economy sooner may not pay dividends in the long run and, in fact, can do more economic damage, if the virus comes back and destroys public confidence.
And it is far from clear how many people would be willing to go to the movies, cut their hair, or have dinner now, even if they could.
"If all the restaurants in New Jersey were to open tomorrow, I don't think anyone will show up," Governor Philip D. Murphy told the Times.
Earth Day comes to a suddenly wilder planet
With much of humanity trapped at home, the The 50th anniversary of Earth Day came on Wednesday without many in-person celebrations, but on a positive note: the rebuilding of some urban areas on a suddenly calmer and less populated planet.
But the environmental benefits of the crisis are only temporary, the United Nations has warned. And climate change and other ways we disrupt biodiversity, such as livestock production on an industrial scale, can increase transmission of "zoonotic,quot; diseases, which move from animals to humans, like Covid-19.
Beware of identity theft. Criminals are using people's Social Security numbers and other personal information to steal their stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
Keep your pets healthy. Watch for behavioral changes that could indicate stress, such as wheezing. Don't walk your dog just because you want to get out.
What are you doing
In the spirit of recognizing the joy found in little things, our family is making a multi-colored paper chain to mark our days at home and record daily gratitude. Our paper chain hangs in our kitchen and is a constant reminder of the steadfast kindness and love that surrounds us in the midst of these palpably uncertain times.
– Natalie Jackson, Lookout Mountain, Tenn.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.