Corey Haim's sister Carl says Charlie Sheen was their first kiss. Some ask if he was a minor

Corey Haim's sister Cari Haim said Charlie Sheen was her first kiss and now people have questions. The revelation comes when Corey Feldman reissues his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys on April 22, 2020, and in the film alleges that Charlie Sheen sexually assaulted Corey Haim on the set of the film. Luke It is unclear if Carl Haim was discussing his first kiss with Sheen while it was happening in the Luke film set, but in an article published by News.com.au, it was reported to be at or around that time.

How Luke It was filmed in 1986 and allowed 6-10 months to film, the kiss may have occurred when Cari Haim was a minor or was around 16 years old. Carl Haim was born in 1969 and Charlie Sheen was born in 1965 and is approximately 3 years older than Carl.

In addition to people questioning Carl's age when he kissed Charlie Sheen, there are more people who say the moment is troubling as Corey Feldman and others have alleged that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim in the Luke Apparently at the same time that Sheen was kissing Cari. Corey Haim would have been 13 years old at the time.

Charlie Sheen has denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted Corey Haim every time they are made, and they have been repeatedly made. It issued a statement through its publicist stating the following.

“These sickly, twisted, and outrageous accusations never occurred. Period. I urge everyone to consider the source and read what her mother Judy Haim has to say. "

Cari made the announcement that she and Charlie kissed when she answered a question about their "most surreal celebrity encounter." She shared the following tweet.

I have many but one of the rarest, in retrospect, is that I had one of my first kisses with Charlie Sheen. It wasn't that strange then, so everything was fine. – Cari Haim (@Cariteacher) February 22, 2020

News.com.au reported on the story, noting that both Cari and Judy do not believe the allegations against Charlie Sheen and say that the true abuser of Corey Haim was an actor named Dominick Brascia.

In Corey Feldman's documentary (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys, other people went ahead and said Corey Haim told them the same accusations against Charlie Sheen. Judy Haim wrote emails to Corey Feldman in 2011, a year after Corey Haim's death, where she acknowledged the allegations and details of the sexual abuse and wanted to make sure they were not mentioned in Corey Feldman's autobiography. Choreography.

You can see the News.com.au report below.

Corey Haim's sister Cari has taken to Twitter to reveal an explosive detail about her brother's alleged abuse at the hands of Charlie Sheen. Https://t.co/KeJA8dXBOo – news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) March 11, 2020

What do you think about Cari Haim's tweet? Do you agree with those who find it problematic? Do you think Cari's claim that Charlie Sheen was one of her first kisses means that she was not "interested,quot; in Corey Haim?

You've seen (My) truth: The rape of two Coreys?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



