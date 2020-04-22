Common and Tiffany Haddish apparently confirm dating rumors in new virtual date Bumble Video app

Roommates, rumors have been circulating for the past few months that Common and Tiffany Haddish are currently dating, and while there have been some definitive leads recently, it appears that official confirmation has finally arrived. In a recent video for dating app Bumble, Common and Tiffany are seen on a virtual date, but the real tea is what was revealed in the video's comment section.

If you've been up to date lately, then you know that Common and Tiffany Haddish have been on potential "surveillance,quot; for a minute now, and neither has publicly confirmed or denied the nature of their relationship … until now.

The two teamed up with the Bumble dating app and had a virtual date together to promote the search for relationships while still practicing social distancing. Initially, it seems like it's just an ad and the two of them are playing the part, but then we do some research in the comments.

When fans started blatantly asking Tiffany if the video was real or an ad, surprisingly she replied. Her first answer to the questions was a simple "both," but when fans continue to ask questions, she replied with a "real."

We have to admit that we definitely saw the chemistry between the two in the video and they seemed very comfortable with each other … almost as if this relationship had been going on for a while and we just didn't know it.

