Cinemas may not open as states ease COVID-19 restrictions – Deadline

As states like Georgia ease their COVID-19 shelter restrictions as early as this weekend, and theaters can reopen on Monday, April 17, the National Association of Theater Owners released a statement today, recalling that the broadcast of Movies will take a while to get back into shape.

"While some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions, the film industry is also national. Until most markets in the US USA They're open, and major markets in particular, new wide-release movies are unlikely to be available. As a result, some theaters in some areas that are licensed to open may reopen economically with repertoire products; however, many theaters will not be feasible to open, ”NATO said in a statement this morning.

Deadline has confirmed that the big chain – AMC, Regal and Cinemark – will not reopen any time soon. While AMC is looking at the beginning of June and Cinemark around July 1, Regal has not yet officially said when they will reopen.

“At this time, we have not made a decision on when to reopen Regal theaters. We constantly follow the information provided by the authorities. To open our theaters, at first we will need to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. At the same time, we are working closely with our studio partners on when they will make their films available. We will continue to work with authorities and studios to house our audience and show them blockbuster hits in a safe environment, "Regal said in a statement sent to Deadline.

So who's ready to reopen in Georgia? Motorhomes are safe, but I heard from sources that it is largely independent theater owners who own their own properties. Many exhibitors have reductions in their rental leases and it is not in their best financial interest to reopen if there is no new supply of product from major studios. The first notable releases on the calendar are Universal's comedy Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island June 19 and the Lionsgate thriller Fatale but all the anticipation and eyes are on Christopher Nolan Beginning from Warner Bros. on July 17.

But keep this in mind: Studios for your big event movies not only need the major box office capitals, Los Angeles and New York City, to get back online, but largely the rest of the world, meaning , China and Europe.