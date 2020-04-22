Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and others join together to raise funds – Deadline

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Billy Crystal are among the big names joining the Allen Media Group's television production division of Byron Allen, Entertainment Studios, and Funny or Die for a comedy event at alive.

The fundraiser will support the hunger relief organization Feeding America. The event will air live on Allen Media Group's Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the local streaming local service app 8:00 p.m. at 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9.

Entertainment studio



Prerecorded comedy segments will be featured during the three-hour event. Committed to appear are Hart, Sandler, Murphy, Rock, Billy Crystal, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Byron Allen, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, and Sheryl Underwood. Producers say more will be added.

Byron Allen, founder / president / CEO of Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group, said the benefit will help hungry people who are depleting the resources of the nation's food banks during the closure of the pandemic. "Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to food insecurity issues and to help provide meals to families across the country who are financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic." .

"The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is illuminating the fragile nature of people's household budgets," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, executive director of Feeding America, a national network of 200 food banks. "Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support of raising funds and raising awareness of our work."