Chris Cuomo's wife's heart aches after son's coronavirus diagnosis

Chris Cuomo and Cristina Cuomothe son is fighting against Coronavirus.
The CNN presenter's wife went to social media to discuss her own battle against the virus, while sharing a health update on her 14-year-old son. Mario.
"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard for my son, Mario, to pass the virus," Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. "My heart hurts more than my head from his infection. I am applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on many vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am giving him healthy foods that I normally I can't get him to touch it. I kept a diary from last week that included my remedies and things I did to stay sane throughout the process. "
Just a few days ago, Chris reunited with his family, climbing the basement stairs of his home after his month-long battle with Coronavirus.
Chris shared the news of Cristina's coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month.
"Families across the state and country are experimenting … it is only fair that one family be one and be done," Chris shared with his brother. Andrew Cuomo. "Cristina now has COVID, now she is positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the only thing I hoped would not happen and now I do."
