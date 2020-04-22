Chip and Joanna Gaines delay the launch of their new Magnolia network amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Fixer Upper Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines originally planned to launch their new Magnolia television network on October 4. But, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair have revealed that they will postpone the launch due to production shutdown.

"At this time, it is important that we all continue to keep an eye on each other by maintaining the guidelines set by the front-line experts, leaders and heroes who work tirelessly to help us get through this difficult time," said Chip and Joanna.

The couple added that they have decided to delay the launch of the Magnolia Network until they can safely resume production. Chip and Joanna say they have an amazing team behind them, and they look forward to the future when they can get back to work and tell good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope.

According to Page six, the Magnolia network is a name change from Discovery's DIY Network, and the Gaines have already revealed the original series to premiere on the channel. The line includes eight unscripted shows that focus primarily on home renovation and cooking.

New shows include Custom kitchens, family dinner organized by chef Andrew Zimmern, The Lost Kitchen, The Fieldhouse, Restoration Road, Super Dad with actor Taylor Calmus, Task, a series about the Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, California titled Inn the Works, Flowering Growth, and House On The Road.

DIY Network is currently available to approximately 75 million households in the United States due to a free preview during the COVID-19 crash. Typically, approximately 50 million households have the channel as part of their cable, satellite or transmission packages.

Despite fans having to wait longer than expected for the new channel, Chip and Joanna promised a special preview where they'll get a glimpse of what they've been working on. They will also share a little about what is to come for the network they are building.

Chip and Joanna Gaines will be the hosts Magnolia presents: a look back and a look forward starting on Sunday, April 26. The four-hour preview, which will start with a look back at Chip and Joanna's time in Fixer Upper – will be available on the DIY network.

To prepare for the upcoming rebranding, DIY Network will also begin airing select episodes of Fixer Upper before the series fully migrates from HGTV to the new channel.



