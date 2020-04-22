Chinese Agents Spread Messages That Sowed Virus Panic in U.S., Officials Say

"They do it and we do it and we call them different things," he said. "Every country does it."

Asked about the new accusations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on Tuesday that said, “The relevant statements are complete nonsense and not worth refuting.” Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, has separately rebutted persistent accusations by American officials that China has supplied bad information and exhibited a broader lack of transparency during the pandemic. "We urge the US to stop political manipulation, get its own house in order and focus more on fighting the epidemic and boosting the economy, ”Mr. Zhao said at a news conference on Friday.