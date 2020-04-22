Celebrate Earth Day with these eco-branded celebrities

We love this product and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
When it comes to going green, these celebrities go above and beyond!
Today is Earth Day, where we celebrate and demonstrate support for environmental initiatives and protections.
Many stars of Leonardo DiCpario to Joaquin Phoenix We have pledged support to help our world, whether it's participating in environmental organizations or choosing to go vegan, but today we celebrate celebrities whose companies are dedicated to creating a better planet.
Whether you want to feel good about being green the next time you choose a beauty product, or know that your comfortable clothing is made from sustainable fabrics, these celebrities have you covered.
Since Pharrell Williams& # 39; Bionic Yarn brand, which recycles marine plastics into incredibly fashionable pieces, to Miranda kerrAt the beauty company Kora Organics, there are many brands that will make you look good and feel good.
These ethical brands are sure to be the next place you want to go to fill up an online shopping cart and feel good about yourself in the process.
So, what are you waiting for? Check out all the amazing companies below!
George Pimentel / WireImage
drew Barrymore
Always a defender of the power of flowers, the Never been Kissed The actress' organic cosmetic line, Flower Beauty, is out of this world.
Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan / WireImage
Jessica Alba
Is there something she can't do? The actress is the founder of The Honest Company, a brand that sells organic products for women and babies.
Don Arnold / WireImage
Miranda kerr
The secret to looking like an angel from Victoria & # 39; s Secret? KORA Organics. The model's beauty line is made in Australia with certified organic ingredients.
Step forward paper
Woody Harrelson
The award-winning actor is known not only for his films, but also for his activism. His paper company, Step Forward Paper, is made from 80% wheat instead of trees.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Beach House Group
Millie Bobby Brown
the Strange things Star is reaching an entire younger generation of future environmentalists with its Florence by Mills brand. The cruelty-free, ethical label features skincare and makeup, so you can have a full face of products that are good for you and the planet.
goop
Gwyneth Paltrow
In addition to being a benchmark for lifestyle advice, the actress's company has partnered with Juice Beauty to launch Goop by Juice Beauty, a collection of all-organic skin care products.
Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com
Robin Wright
When it doesn't dominate the screen in programs like House of cards, the actress is giving back thanks to her company Pour Les Femmes which she co-founded with the designer Karen Fowler. The brand uses sustainable materials such as cotton, but the sleepwear brand is also socially conscious, as the pajama sets are sewn by women in the Congo, providing economic opportunities for women in Africa.
Janette Pellegrini / Getty Images
Rosario Dawson
Marvel & # 39; s Jessica Jones He is a real life hero, starting Studio 189, a company that promotes and supports African brands and encourages traditional and artisan techniques. The company uses sustainable materials such as organic cotton and is using the fabric for the face masks that they began to produce in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alterna Hair Care
Katie Holmes
How does the star keep your hair looking healthy? Easy: She uses Alterna Hair Care, a natural hair care company that she loved so much that she became a co-owner.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage
Josie Maran
He, once Dancing with the stars The contestant and model started her own totally natural cosmetic line, Jose Maran Cosmetics.
Photo Image Press / Barcroft Med / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Nikki Reed
Sure, she played a bloodsucker on Twilight, but in real life, it wouldn't hurt a fly! Actress BaYou with Love's jewelry company offers necklaces, rings and more products of sustainable origin that will make both of you look good and feel good!
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Women's Health
Lauren bush
The model-turned-designer makes a bag with one purpose: to give food to those in need. FEED Projects has partnered with designers such as Rebecca Minkoff, making bags so that you look good and do good.
Jerod Harris / WireImage
Pharrell Williams
We couldn't be more "happy,quot; that the singer is a partner at Bionic Yarn, a company that uses recycled materials from marine plastics and has collaborated with brands like G-Star Raw.
Jemal Countess / Getty Images
Bond
Owned by the U2 leader and his wife, Ali HewsonEdun uses ecological materials of origin and manufacture in Africa to promote trade.
Jonas Gustavsson / MCV photo for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney uses vegan and vegetarian leather, wood, and recycled fabrics in all products. Forest friendly and advanced fashion.
