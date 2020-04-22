Celebrate Earth Day with these eco-branded celebrities

We love this product and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

When it comes to going green, these celebrities go above and beyond!

Today is Earth Day, where we celebrate and demonstrate support for environmental initiatives and protections.

Many stars of Leonardo DiCpario to Joaquin Phoenix We have pledged support to help our world, whether it's participating in environmental organizations or choosing to go vegan, but today we celebrate celebrities whose companies are dedicated to creating a better planet.

Whether you want to feel good about being green the next time you choose a beauty product, or know that your comfortable clothing is made from sustainable fabrics, these celebrities have you covered.

Since Pharrell Williams& # 39; Bionic Yarn brand, which recycles marine plastics into incredibly fashionable pieces, to Miranda kerrAt the beauty company Kora Organics, there are many brands that will make you look good and feel good.

These ethical brands are sure to be the next place you want to go to fill up an online shopping cart and feel good about yourself in the process.