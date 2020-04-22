Cardi B protests Georgia business reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

WENN

The raptor & # 39; I like & # 39; He is one of many who are against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen nonessential businesses despite more than 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Cardi B has spoken out against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen non-core businesses in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New York City native, who is a part-time residence in Atlanta, let her stance on the matter be known on Instagram.

When Baller Alert informed his followers of the Georgia governor's decision to reopen gyms, hairdressers, barbers, nail salons, and more at the end of the week, the 27-year-old rapper issued a warning to other users: "I just want to let People DON'T GO TO THEIR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS! Once they're sick and in the hospital with a covid, they won't be able to see how and what they're treating them with. They'll literally make them die slowly! "

She continued, "They're not fostering greedy patience with the right foods, tea to boost their immunities. IMMEDIATE MEDICATIONS! Your parents, grandparents, or YOU will likely go on their own in a cold hospital without physical contact with loved ones." She signed it with a strong message about keeping people safe as she wrote "HEALTH ABOUT CAPITALISM!"

Cardi B speaks out against the reopening of business in Georgia.

Georgia has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 800 coronavirus-related deaths. In announcing the decision, Governor Brian Kemp admitted that reopening his state's economy would cause more people to get sick. The Republican politician stated: "When we have more people moving, we will probably see our cases continue to rise, but now we are much better prepared for that than we were a month ago."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, public figures and even other Republicans have voiced disagreement over the decision. Rapper / actor Killer mike, owner of The Swag Shop barbershops across Atlanta, has stated that he won't open his store on Friday, April 24 despite the green light.

"As business owners, we were concerned and concerned," he told TMZ, admitting that it is great news for business, but not public health. "Our first concern is the safety of our employees and our customers," he explained. "We don't feel comfortable opening."