Canada coronavirus map and case count

There have been at least 38,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency. As of Wednesday morning, 1,834 people had died.





Confirmed cases in Canada

Total cases

Per capita

Total cases reported per 100,000 people

Source: Canadian Public Health Agency. The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.

The New York Times strives to track details on cases and deaths around the world, gathering information from local governments and other sources throughout the day. The numbers in this article are updated several times a day based on the latest information that our journalists have gathered.

New cases reported per day in Canada 26 of January April, the 21st 7-day average New cases