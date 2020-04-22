Bruce Willis' Daughter Spills Events Leading to Him Quarantining With Demi Moore Instead of Wife

WENN

Weeks after it was revealed that the 'Die Hard' actor is self-isolating with his ex-wife, his daughter Scout reveals the real story behind why his wife Emma Heming missed out the chance to join them.

The real reason why Bruce Willis has spent his time quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore instead of his current wife Emma Heming has finally been uncovered. Weeks after the famous exes raised eyebrows with their isolation arrangement, their daughter Scout Willis stepped forward to reveal her family's original plan and what caused the alteration.

Setting the record straight on the unusual arrangement, the 28-year-old spilled during an appearance on the "Dopey" podcast, "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters." She added, "[But] my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f ** king with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. "

"So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor," the second daughter of Bruce and Demi continued explaining. "My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters." Bruce shares 8-year-old Mabel and 5-year-old Evelyn with Emma.

Sharing her thought on spending self-isolation with her divorced parents in Sun Valley, Idaho, Scout claimed, "It's actually been really cool." She elaborated, "It's been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," before adding further, "It's some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them . "

Scout additionally assured that everyone in their family made sure they are sober during their time in quarantine due to the coronavirus lockdown. "We all know how to communicate so well now because of that," she explained. "I'm in a good place to deal with any emotional intensity that comes up with people."

Earlier this month, Bruce and Demi made media headlines after their youngest daughter Tallulah uncovered that they have been staying together amid the pandemic. Through Instagram, the 26-year-old shared a photo capturing her divorced parents wrapping their hands around each other while donning matching pajamas.