Brooks Laich talks about social distancing while away from Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich He said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Idaho, at least for now.

As the Coronavirus the pandemic forces Americans to practice social distancing, pop culture fans can't help but notice that the former NHL player and Julianne Hough they stay in different parts of the country.

So why is Brooks in Idaho while his wife stays in Los Angeles?

"I always wanted to spend more time here. I bought this place in 2014 and have never spent enough time here. I come here about a week a year and it is the property of my dreams," he shared on iHeartRadio & # 39; s. How men think podcast with co-host Gavin DeGraw. "I wanted to spend more time here. The place also needed a review. It really needed cleaning."

Brooks continued: "We have a patio in Los Angeles, but here (my dog) is here all day. I am in the water. I can fish here. I have a friend that I can go hunting with. There is a lot to do and I love it. to be up here. "