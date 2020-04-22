Brooks Laich talks about social distancing while away from Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich He said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Idaho, at least for now.
As the Coronavirus the pandemic forces Americans to practice social distancing, pop culture fans can't help but notice that the former NHL player and Julianne Hough they stay in different parts of the country.
So why is Brooks in Idaho while his wife stays in Los Angeles?
"I always wanted to spend more time here. I bought this place in 2014 and have never spent enough time here. I come here about a week a year and it is the property of my dreams," he shared on iHeartRadio & # 39; s. How men think podcast with co-host Gavin DeGraw. "I wanted to spend more time here. The place also needed a review. It really needed cleaning."
Brooks continued: "We have a patio in Los Angeles, but here (my dog) is here all day. I am in the water. I can fish here. I have a friend that I can go hunting with. There is a lot to do and I love it. to be up here. "
Last week, photos emerged of Julianne enjoying an afternoon walk in Southern California with her longtime friend. Ben Barnes.
Lindsay Scheinberg / E! News
At that time, a source shared with E! News that Brooks and Julianne are still "talking every day and in constant communication. They are both happy and working things out together and apart."
While Brooks did not directly discuss Julianne during her latest podcast episode, the athlete admitted to being "introverted by nature."
He went on to say that so far "he's been good at isolation."
"When I was a little boy, I didn't need to be surrounded by friends all the time. There is a part of me that enjoys isolation and there is a part of me that actually wears itself out when I am with a lot of people." shared. "For me, I have had a lot of energy."
Brooks continued: "I miss the friendships and companies where you can hug someone and be in the same room."
