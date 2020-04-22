Broadway TKTS Booths Launch "Lifeline Campaign" – Deadline

The Theater Development Fund, the nonprofit with services including the highly popular TKTS discount ticket offices in Times Square and other New York City locations, is launching a fundraising campaign to "maintain critical operations" during and after COVID-19 Broadway turned off.

TDF's Lifeline Campaign: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow campaign has set a goal of $ 500,000 in donations for June 30. The closure of all performance venues, according to the organization, has eliminated TDF's main sources of revenue and threatens its ability to operate its programs.

TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey said the organization "is based on theater and dance performances and where they perform for our livelihood," and that the pandemic has "seriously affected" the organization's finances.

"We earn 85% of our income to fund our services, including our Accessibility, Education and Community Engagement programs, the TKTS booth service fee per ticket and the management fees of our TDF membership program," Bailey said. He launched this fundraising campaign to help TDF through this difficult time as we develop new ways to digitally work with our constituents and plan the most important work when theaters reopen and need audiences. "

"The cultural sector will play a vital role in rebuilding New York City," said Bailey, "and TDF is committed to being there to support the effort in any way we can."

For the past 52 years, TDF's stated mission is to make theater and performing arts widely accessible, including to students, people with physical or developmental disabilities, veterans, people with limited financial means, among others. The organization says that more than two million people a year "enjoy theater, dance and music thanks to the TDF."

The organization's main income, and highest profile, comes from TKTS discount booths, where, until the close of March 12, both tourists and New Yorkers would line up for tickets available for the day of Broadway shows and Off Broadway with great discounts.