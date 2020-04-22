Britney Spears' Conservatorship Gets Extended Until Late Summer Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Instagram

Social distancing guidelines for the pandemic has forced the April hearing over the potential ending of the 'Toxic' singer's conservatorship to be pushed back to July 22.

The coronavirus lockdown has delayed the potential end to Britney Spears'decade-long conservatorship until the late summer.

A hearing on the matter was scheduled for Tuesday (April 21), but due to social distancing guidelines the star's day in court has been rescheduled to 22 July, and all temporary orders will be extended to late August.

Spears' father, Jamie, stepped down as her conservator due to ongoing health issues in September (19), and handed over his responsibilities to Britney's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery.

The "Toxic" singer's father has been responsible for her welfare and finances since 2008.