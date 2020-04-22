Brie Larson's trainer breaks down the right exercises for a superhero

When Liam Hemsworth, Brie Larson or Alison Brie they need to sweat, they turn to the celebrity trainer Jason Walsh.

During these difficult days, the CEO of Rise Nation is doing his part to give back to the community. Every week, Walsh is streamed live on Instagram, sharing his workouts with his followers. Now, he's breaking down his exercises and providing fitness advice exclusively for E! News.

"A lot of my clients were saying, 'Hey, would you do me a favor and do me FaceTime and take me to a workout?' It just made me think, you know, I have a responsibility and I feel like I wanted to contribute to the masses as much as I can, because now more than ever people are home, "Walsh tells E! News. "This is my opportunity to give back to people and do my part, my duty. That is what led me to start doing a training session."

"I'm going to do a weekly workout where you can progress throughout the week," he shares.