Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have "a lot in common," the source says, within their relationship!

Many rumors have circulated about the kind of relationship Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have, especially since she was caught leaving her community locked on her bike not too long ago. Now, inside information claims to know what's going on with these two actors.

Are they good friends or something else?

Brad and Alia have spent a lot of time in each other's company, but that doesn't mean they are dating.

A source noted through HollywoodLife that the two are still just friends.

‘Brad laughs at dating rumors because he understands it all the time. Right now, they are just friends who have a lot in common. It is a vibe of best friends with Brad and Alia as they have a strong connection to similar interests and tastes in the arts, "the source shared with the media.

They went on to explain that Alia has been a "trusted selling point,quot; for Brad, who really thinks he is a "great person,quot; and someone he really feels he can "hang out with and be real with."

A couple of days ago, Alia was spotted biking away from her community, sparking dating rumors once again.

As you know, the actors were also seen at a comedy show in October, as well as at an art gallery the following month.

Additionally, Alia also joined Brad at the Kanye West Sunday service and last month they also saw them at a concert together and had a delicious In-N-Out that same day.

Another source previously told the media that ‘Brad is a fan of Alia's work. Alia is a big deal on the Los Angeles art scene, and since the divorce, Brad has been spending a lot of time in that world. (Art) is a big part of his life, so it makes sense that his social group has expanded to other artists. "



