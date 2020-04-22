Boosie Badazz is thirsty about Megan Thee Stallion's almost topless photo

Instagram

The rapper from Baton Rogue admits that he has approached the abruptness of the hitter of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; hoping to see her nipple as she shows off one of her bare breasts.

Megan Thee Stallion no stranger to posting thirst trap and Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil boosie) is one of those people who likes it. The raptor recently shared another snap that caught the rapper's "Wipe Me Down" attention.

Leaving his mark on the post, the Baton Rouge native left a comment for NSFW when he admitted that he enlarged the photo of the 25-year-old star in hopes of seeing her nipple. "I thought I saw a nipple that I had to zoom in on n lol," she wrote, adding a face with tears of joy emoji.

In the image, Megan pulled up her black T-shirt to reveal one of her bare breasts, which she covered with her hand. Taking her selfie in her sophisticated bathroom, she flaunted her toned abs and black panties. RihannaWild x Fenty. "Sassy Crabby Nasty," he captioned it.

<br />

YBN Almighty Jay He was also looking forward to Megan's sexy photo, commenting, "What is Hannin?" In the meantime, Slim bully, B. Simone, Justin Skye and Yung Baby Tate approved of the hitmaker look "Hot Girl Summer".

Boosie desperately sold herself to Rihanna after learning of her separation from Hassan Jameel. The spitter "Zoom", who has publicly declared his love for the beauty of Barbados, said in one of the trailers for his new reality series "Badazz Boosie": "I heard Rihanna off the market right now. I just got some Instagram stuff and they say he's messing with A $ AP Rocky"Calling A $ AP Mob member of his "lil dawg" stated, "I'm out of the bag, I'm out of the bag because I rock with A $ AP Rocky."

That, however, did not stop him from jumping into Rihanna. "I heard he's out of the market. I'm a cheat. I take care of my kids. I'm a lovable person. And I'm in my shit," he said, desperately trying to convince the "Diamonds." "Song singer. He continued:" I'm not going to hate you with another (boy). I am a good catch. Rihanna, I'm a damn catch! What good things for those who (wait). "