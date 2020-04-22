Boosie Badazz approaches Megan Thee Stallion – Dropped by thirst trap

Rapper Boosie Badazz recently saw a Megan Thee Stallion selfie and wanted to get to know her a little better. Hot New Hip Hop picked up a comment from Badazz's social media recently in which he took a chance on the rapper.

As most fans of the rising star know, Megan Thee Stallion is not shy about displaying her products on social media, and often does so in the most ostentatious way. She regularly posts twerk videos and other poses in provocative outfits.

Simply put, Megan Thee Stallion's thirst trap serving photos isn't particularly surprising given her story on the social media platform. In the photo, Megan poses in front of a mirror in her underwear while slightly lifting her shirt.

Stallion wrote in the caption: "Daring, Crabby, Nasty,quot;, clearly an allusion to his hit song, "Savage,quot;. Thousands of her fans let their opinions be heard in the comment section, and many of them want her to know how good she looked.

One of those social media users was Boosie Badazz, who wrote in the comment section, "I thought I saw a nipple, I had to zoom n lol." Many other artists also stepped in, including B. Simone, Justin Skye, Slim Thug, and Yung Baby Tate.

You can see Megan's post in the image below:

Clearly Boosie is taking the time out of her busy life to converse with rapper "Wild." Boosie fans know that her personal life has not always been in top shape. In July 2019, it was reported that the rapper was ordered to pay a lump sum of cash for an assault.

Page Six was the first to report on the Louisiana Boosie Badazz court case, in which he was required to pay just over $ 233,000 to security personnel who sprayed him with pepper spray at a Mississippi mall in 2017.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, never attended the court hearing last year, where a judge handed her a ruling of more than $ 233,000. The Sun Herald was the first to report that Mr. Hatch and his group attacked the security guard after asking them to leave in April 2017.

He was ordered to pay the amount due to the man's injuries, including neck problems and a concussion.



