Blac Chyna reveals his priorities during the global crisis

Blac Chyna just told his fans what his priorities are these days. She said family and business are the issues that matter to her, and you can see her own message that she shared on her social media account.

‘During this time I am referring to my family and my business. I am excited to start writing about my business. My @setinsoul business journal is just a must-have journal to get started and create a plan for your business. Now is the time to start. Get one using my code CHYNA15. #setinsoul ’Chyna captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘This is nice, but stop lying … The How many years has it not been open? Oh ard. Lol … I love you Chy. "

One commenter wrote: "You know what my God bless you, it's not a shame you can't even get it back if you wanted to."

Chyna also shared a message revealing a new app for her fans. Check out his post below:

‘Download the @SelfishBabes SELFISHBABE app for ladies is FREE and one of the best self-love apps out there. The application will send you a daily reminder of affirmation and self-esteem per day. Follow their @SelfishBabes page for daily motivation too. I really love your SelfishTalk Podcast in the app. Check it out and let me know what Ch ’Chyna thinks captioned the short clip.

A follower praised Chyna and the app she advertised and said, "Good app Sis @blacchyna. I'm following you now, thanks, boo."

A follower doesn't think this is a priority these days: ‘Goodbye. There are too many things in the world today to worry about buying, downloading some cheesy app. "

In other news, Chyna is doing everything these days to prove that she never hit Rob Kardashian.

Dream Kardashian and King Cairo's mother want to clear her name, and she is making great efforts in this direction.



