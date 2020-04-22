Billy Porter Asks Fashion Fans To Recreate Iconic Gala Met Looks

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
The show must go on!
Billy Porter You're blessing fashion divas with a fun, fabulous, and fierce Instagram challenge. the Attitude star icon and style joined forces with fashion invite people to participate in the Met Gala Challenge.
"The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," Porter said animatedly in a video, posted on fashion& # 39; s Instagram. Choose an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home. "
He added: "It may be Rihanna, can be (Lady) Gaga, could be… me. But you better be creative! "
Revealing the details of the challenge, he said: "You have until May 3 to participate. Post with … #MetGalaChallenge. You may find yourself at fashion, sweetie ".
So if you've been waiting for the magazine to see your designs inspired by the legendary Met Ball lewks over the years, now is the time to shine.
In mid-March, tears were shed and hearts were broken, after it was announced that the annual matter would be postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for May 4 with the theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration.
"Due to the Metropolitan Museum's unavoidable and responsible decision to close its doors, About Time and the opening night gala will not take place on the scheduled date." Anna Wintour shared at the moment. "In the meantime, we will preview this extraordinary exhibition in our next May issue."
It was previously announced that Emma Stone and Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière. And of course Anna.
On Wednesday, the legendary editor-in-chief spoke to Naomi Campbell on his YouTube channel to further discuss the difficult decision he had to make about canceling the Met Gala.
"We had to think about everyone's health and safety. The museum had made the decision to close it until the beginning of July," Anna shared. "Of course, it is a magical night that I care deeply about, and we raised much-needed funds for the costume institute."
She said she hopes the exhibition opens in October, so that people can enjoy what Andrew Bolton (the chief curator of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art) has assembled.
"The exhibition is called About Time and really examines how the past influences the present and how we reinvent fashion over and over again," he continued. "And how we are rooted in our past. I can't think of an exhibition topic that is more timely than what we have now."
"I think what everyone is thinking right now is: what is fashion when we emerge? … We need creativity," added Anna.
Fortunately, Porter's latest challenge will give style fans a chance to have their own fashion fantasy and relive their favorite Met Gala outfits.
Because if there is something certain: this pandemic will not prevent us from being ourselves more fabulous.
Look at the E! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLc12691b4948990b8fb0f84b4b8fa5a4d12%%MINIFYHTMLc12691b4948990b8fb0f84b4b8fa5a4d13%