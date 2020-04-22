Billy Porter Asks Fashion Fans To Recreate Iconic Gala Met Looks

The show must go on!

Billy Porter You're blessing fashion divas with a fun, fabulous, and fierce Instagram challenge. the Attitude star icon and style joined forces with fashion invite people to participate in the Met Gala Challenge.

"The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," Porter said animatedly in a video, posted on fashion& # 39; s Instagram. Choose an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home. "

He added: "It may be Rihanna, can be (Lady) Gaga, could be… me. But you better be creative! "

Revealing the details of the challenge, he said: "You have until May 3 to participate. Post with … #MetGalaChallenge. You may find yourself at fashion, sweetie ".

So if you've been waiting for the magazine to see your designs inspired by the legendary Met Ball lewks over the years, now is the time to shine.