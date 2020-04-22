Bills make fun of the 2020 draft: Buffalo adds depth to the roster despite not having chosen Round 1

The Buffalo Bills sneaked into the NFL last season, completing a 10-6 season and earning their second playoff spot in three seasons.

Last season, the Bills finished with the second-best scoring defense in the league, allowing just 16.2 points per game. Offensively, however, Buffalo was tied for the ninth-worst scoring offense (19.6 points per game).

To bolster the offense, the Bills acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings in exchange for four draft picks, including this year's 22nd overall pick. Buffalo will seek to add depth to their roster as they challenge their first divisional title since 1995.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News launched his seven-round drill in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here's a closer look at the simulated draft of the Bills:

MORE DRAFT NFL 2020:

Latest news | 7-round SN drill | The 100 best blackboards

Draft bills 2020

Round Collect Player Position college two 54 Julian Okwara EDGE Notre dame 3 86 Jack driscoll Old Testament Brown 4 4 128 Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest 5 5 167 Darrynton Evans RB Appalachian State 6 6 188 Jordan Fuller S Ohio State 6 6 207 T.J. Brunson LB South Carolina 7 7 239 Mitchell Wilcox TEA South florida

Round 2, selection 54: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

The bills open their NFL Draft by selecting Okwara. The Charlotte native had his best season in 2018 with 38 tackles, a total of 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The four-year-old defensive lineman saw his senior season shorten after suffering a broken fibula.

Okwara saw that a third of his total tackles lost, but he will need time to get stronger and be faster on the scrimmage line. He also fought the race, which could hinder his potential as an NFL player. However, the lineages are on his side, as his brother Romeo is with the Lions.

Round 3, Pick 86: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

Driscoll began his college career at UMass, retiring in his first season before playing two seasons with Minutemen, starting 20 games with the left guard and right tackle. After graduating in three years, he transferred to Auburn where he played his last two seasons of eligibility starting each game with the right tackle. In the NFL Scouting Combine, Driscoll recorded the fifth-best wide jump at 114 inches.

Explorers believe that Driscoll will have to be strengthened and that it could only fit into zone schemes. Also, Driscoll probably projects himself as a guard at the next level limited to being just a career blocker.

Round 4, Pick 128: Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

Bassey was a productive three-year starter at Wake Forest. In his second season, Bassey ranked second in the ACC with 19 passes defended. The following season, Basey was named All-ACC of the second team with 74 tackles and 15 pass breaks. He ended his career in the Demon Deacons with a pick for the Conference third team with 60 tackles and 11 pass breaks.

The 5-foot-9-inch cornerback reads the quarterback well in zone coverage and has solid speed that allows him to change direction if necessary. However, he struggles to get out of blocks and teams are concerned about whether he could match the NFL's biggest receivers.

Round 5, Pick 167: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Evans was one of the best running backs in college football last season with 1,480 yards (ninth on FBS) and 18 touchdowns that earned him the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. In his second season, he was also the first team in the entire conference with a total of 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns. The red-shirt junior was also a shocking receiver with 198 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The Appalachian State running back showed his elite speed in the Combine posting a 4.41 40-yard rush, which was the second fastest of the halfbacks. His career style makes him a solid outsider and he has the ability to be a three-loss runner, even slightly under 5 foot 10 and 203 pounds. His ability to change pace and kick back should make him an attractive option in the interim rounds of the draft.

Round 6, Pick 188: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

Fuller had an outstanding career with the Buckeyes. As a junior in 2018, the Ohio State captain tied for the team lead with 81 tackles to go with four pass breaks and one interception. Last season, he finished with 62 tackles, four pass breaks and two interceptions that led to the All-Big 10 first team with honors.

After coverage problems in 2018, he recovered by limiting passing plays and helping to stop the race last season. The Scouts fear that Fuller is too thin to play safely (203 pounds) and that he probably will have to compete for a backup security role in the NFL.

Round 6, Pick 207: T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina

Despite undergoing sports hernia surgery prior to the 2019 season, Brunson managed to start each game for the Gamecocks with a total of 77 tackles (six per loss), four pass breaks and one interception. His best season was in 2018, where he accumulated 106 tackles (10.5 per loss) and four sacks that led to him being named co-MVP of the team.

While Brunson showed physicality in college, he lacks speed and athleticism in the NFL. Scouts say you can play inside the box, but once the move comes out, it is not effective. He also struggled to defend himself in the man's cover.

Round 7, Pick 239: Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

Wilcox's best season at USF came in 2018, where he broke the school record for receptions (43) and yards received (540) by a tight end that earned the All-AAC first team honors. His production slipped slightly last season totaling 28 catches, 350 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilcox is known for his powerful blocking abilities and smart angles for blocking on the second level. He lacks speed and athleticism to be an effective catcher, but he could excel at the NFL level in career blocking.