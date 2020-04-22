Ben Higgins reveals why he and Jess Clarke are sleeping in separate beds

Ben Higgins is opening up on a major milestone in his relationship with the girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

Although the couple has reached many benchmarks in their relationship, such as getting involved and getting to know the parents, they still have to cross off an important item on the metaphorical to-do list: Doing the act, for lack of better words.

As Ben revealed in an interview with Nick Viall for Viall Filesfirst Single He shared that he and his girlfriend of more than a year are waiting to have sex until they have walked down the hall and said "Yes, I do."

The subject of his sex life came up when he and Nick were discussing their current life situation, as Ben stays with his family during the quarantine. One thing led to another and Nick and his producer asked if he and Jess were "fornicating,quot; or if they were waiting until after their wedding.

To which he replied: "Yes, we are."

He also added that he "definitely,quot; has not had sex this "week and not in the last year and a half."