Ben Higgins reveals why he and Jess Clarke are sleeping in separate beds

Ben Higgins is opening up on a major milestone in his relationship with the girlfriend Jessica Clarke.
Although the couple has reached many benchmarks in their relationship, such as getting involved and getting to know the parents, they still have to cross off an important item on the metaphorical to-do list: Doing the act, for lack of better words.
As Ben revealed in an interview with Nick Viall for Viall Filesfirst Single He shared that he and his girlfriend of more than a year are waiting to have sex until they have walked down the hall and said "Yes, I do."
The subject of his sex life came up when he and Nick were discussing their current life situation, as Ben stays with his family during the quarantine. One thing led to another and Nick and his producer asked if he and Jess were "fornicating,quot; or if they were waiting until after their wedding.
To which he replied: "Yes, we are."
He also added that he "definitely,quot; has not had sex this "week and not in the last year and a half."
Ben and Jess have been able to avoid the temptation because they have been going long distances for most of their relationship. And since they are staying in his parents' house in separate rooms, the idea of having sex right now is not even a thought in Ben's mind. He said: "It is just a level of respect and also what is the logistics."
Ben Higgins / Instagram
That said, he and Jessica are unsure when they will be able to exchange votes given current world events. He revealed that they were even considering eloping, but changed their minds when they realized what they were missing. "We were both like,‘ Yes, we could definitely see it. " But what are we giving up to do that? The 31-year-old shared: "At the end of all this, this is Jess's day. This is our day as a couple, but I want to make sure you have the wedding you have always dreamed of and feel celebrated. "
Unfortunately, he shared his concern that the coronavirus from all of this might be detracting from the idyllic commitment they hoped to have. Ben revealed that he is concerned that she does not "feel as famous as I know people feel about her,quot; as they became involved in the midst of the pandemic.
The silver lining in this situation is that they are closer than ever. From the moment they started dating, they did things "at a distance," as Ben said, but now that they've been together steadily for the past few weeks, he said, "I can look her in the eye with confidence and say, 'Hey, we've I've been stuck in the house together for two weeks and I'm having so much fun. "
