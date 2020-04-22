Bears teases the 2020 draft: Chicago bolsters defense with top two picks

The NFL Draft is an opportunity for teams to address their depth needs and find future stars, but the Bears certainly have their job for them in 2020 as they appear to have more needs than draft teams.

Perhaps the most important question in Chicago is what to do with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the second-overall pick in the 2017 draft. The Bears acquired Nick Foles from the Jaguars in exchange for their fourth-round pick this year, so it is not clear who they will go with as a starter. However, they are unlikely to attempt to trade or use one of their second-round picks in a QB.

On offense, the Bears need help on the tight end and on the wide receiver and along the line. In defense, the passing career needs improvement and the high school needs help after losing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in free agency.

Without first, third and fourth round picks, it will be difficult for Chicago to address all of those needs, but Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has the team covering a wide range of them in their seven-round drill.

Here's a closer look at the simulated draft of the Bears:

Round 2, Pick No. 43 (from Rams): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Eddie Jackson really needs security help after Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix left in free agency, so Delpit is a great find for a team without a first-round pick. He is a ballhawking safety player, with the ability to stack the box and stop the race while making great plays in high school. He has the potential to be another in a long line of successful LSU insurance in the NFL (Jamal Adams, LaRon Landry, Tyrann Mathieu and Eric Reid, just to name a few).

Round 2, Pick No. 50: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Davis was practically built for the Bears 3-4 scheme as a versatile defensive lineman. It has the ability to line up at either end or fill the gap at tackle. At 6-6 and 311 pounds, Davis' size and length give him a big advantage, although he needs to continue maturing as a passer to become an elite player.

Round 5, Pick No. 163: Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

Stenberg is not the most dynamic offensive line prospect in any respect, but he has solid fifth-round value. He was named the second All-SEC team in 2019 and plans to be a solid backup who always knows his tasks and can defend himself. The Bears need all the depth of the offensive line they can get, so Stenberg would be a good option.

Round 6, Pick No. 196: Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

Breeland showed some explosiveness in the passing game with Oregon, but for the most part it was due to the scheme and not his athleticism. He's a good road runner with the ability to create separation in the short-pass game, but he probably won't be able to part with the NFL linebackers for long plays. Still, it provides some much-needed depth for a team that saw their first three tight hills hit the IR before the end of the season (not that they were productive beforehand, as they combined for 46 sacks for 416 yards and two touchdowns).

Round 6, Pick No. 200 (from Eagles): Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

Gibson has many advantages as a game creator. He played primarily as a wide receiver for Memphis this season (38 catches, 735 yards, 19.3 average, eight touchdowns), but he also had a few reps in the running back (33 carries, 369 yards, 11.2 ypc, four touchdowns) and stood out as a kicker. (23 laps, 645 yards, 28.0 average, one touchdown). The big question: can you do that constantly? He was quiet in his first season in Memphis after transferring from East Central Community College in Mississippi, but it exploded in 2019. It is an extremely small sample size, but Gibson has the potential to be a striking four-phase player as a catcher, runner, kick the returner and cover the man.

Round 7, Pick No. 226 (from the Raiders): Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami

It's hard to find much value in the seventh round, but Hill is not a bad option. While he lacks the speed to be a dangerous passer, he could be a useful backup or solid practice squad player with the potential to become more.

Round 7, Pick No. 233: Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

If the Bears trade Trubisky, they'll need a third quarterback on the depth chart. Stanley, who projects as backup with the potential to become a starter over time, would be a pretty decent option by the end of the draft. And even if they don't trade Trubisky, Stanley would probably still be an update on Tyler Bray, the current third stringer.