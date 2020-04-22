Bambi Benson Shows Off Her Natural Hair In New Videos After Her Husband, Lil Scrappy, Cut It Off For Her – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans Are Stunned

Recently, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi Benson took to social media and she posted several videos where she is flaunting her natural hair.

The wife of rapper Lil Scrappy is featured in one sweet clip where she is goofing around her baby boy, Breland Richardson, who is practicing a few wrestling moves on her.

Many fans of the pregnant reality TV star noticed that her hair had grown very long and healthy since she made the mistake of asking her spouse to cut it for her.

One fan had these kind words: “Your hair grew back from when Scrappy cut it off. That was a priceless bet you won’t trust him to do that again. ”

Bambi responded by saying that she will never let her spouse trim her hair again and added: “Never ever again, honey! LOL. Ima do it myself. ”

Another person stated: “Your so pretty and I love your mother she is pretty as well❤️. Yes for the natural curls😍 ”

This follower revealed: “Girl, I saw you on a movie last night. You were at a register telling this girl to have a baby and get that cash. 🤣🤣🤣 You have great real acting skills.💋That pregnancy glow !! 🤩🤩 Congrats on your baby girl !! 💞💞💞Pretty and your baby boy looks exactly like you. YourLove your hair! ”

A fourth commenter wrote: “Beautiful hair, grew back nicely after… .nvm ❤️So happy for the family @reallilscrappy loveeeee that you are having a girl Joyous will have a playdate in ATL 💙💙💙💙💙”

This observer asked her about her plans to have a home birth for her second child with the quarantine and coronavirus pandemic.

The supporter asked: “earWear your real hair more 🔥🔥🔥Congratulations to you guys! So happy for you guys! And Breland is so gorgeous 😘❤️. Homebirth is good, and it is a matter of preference. Still, the smartest thing to do for you and your unborn child is to have a hospital delivery where all the necessary medical help you need is available if needed. We have had folks rushed to the hospital for one complication or the other after a failed home delivery attempt, and sadly sometimes, it is too late to help. ”

Bambi’s followers really have her back and have her best interest at heart.



