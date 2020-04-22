Australia is heading to the USA. USA Lifetime: Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Plus Married at first sight is coming to Lifetime. After the season finale best rated in Married at first sight franchise history, the network has acquired Married at first sight: Australia for US premiere USA

The 36-episode import, featuring 12 couples, including a same-sex duo, will air two-hour episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET / PT on Lifetime, beginning May 27.



Married at first sight: Australia It details the combination of each couple by experts John Aiken, Mel Schiling and Dr. Trisha Stafford, leading to their weddings and honeymoons, and follows them as they settle into their domestic lives together. At the end of the social experiment, each couple must decide if they are happy for them, or if it is time to divorce and go their separate ways.

Wednesday, April 15, end of season 10 of Married at first sight It drew 2.1 million total viewers on Live + 3, marking the best episode on a single network. Additionally, Season 10 averaged 1.8 million total viewers, the best season on a single network, according to Nielsen.



Married at first sight: Australia will follow new episodes of Married at first sight: Couples Cam, debuting May 20 at 8pm ET / PT.

The announcement comes only a few hours before tonight's. Married at first sight Reunion Season 10 Show, airing at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Lifetime.

Married at first sight: Australia It is produced by Endemol Shine Australia. The format is distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International. Married at first sight USA It is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company, for Lifetime.

The couples' biographies follow below:

Aleks and Ivan

Aleksandra, born and raised in Perth, WA, grew up in a strict Serbian home and, although her parents disagree with her participation in the experiment, she feels that the dating group in her city is too small to meet Mr. Right. . Driven, hot and open, Aleks knows exactly what she wants in a relationship and is ready to marry and settle into the life she has always envisioned for herself.

Ivan is a Ukrainian-born straight shooter with traditional family values. The Sydney-based real estate agent is hard-working and ambitious with strong opinions. Though direct, underneath his tough exterior is a sentimental romantic who believes in true love.

Tash and Amanda

Tash, a waitress and yoga teacher from Adelaide, SA, can seem intimidating to others considering her dark hair and flashy tattoos. She hopes to find someone who is loving and expressive with her emotions.

Amanda, a self-proclaimed alpha-female from Melbourne, VIC, is looking for a woman to love deeply and equally. Her European family has not always been accepting, but more than ever, Amanda is ready to find her soul mate.

Cathy and Josh

Cathy, a logistics researcher from New Zealand, lives in Sydney away from her family. Despite her glamorous looks, she is down to earth and friendly and is looking for an honest and loyal partner with whom she can finally let her guard down.

Josh, a Sydney industrial operator, always loved being the life of the party. Now, she regrets losing the one who ran away while wasting her party time instead of going out. Ready to settle, Josh vows never to let love slip away in order to find his eternal relationship.

Connie and Jonethen

Connie is an aspiring Melbourne marine biologist who has been single for five years. Uncomfortable with men, she spends her time concentrating on studying to avoid feeling invisible. Although her mother is against her being part of this experiment, she is determined to find her soul mate, with or without the blessing of her family.

Jonethen is a fun-loving boy who lives on the Gold Coast with a job that he says has inhibited his ability to find "the one." It has been difficult for him to maintain a relationship beyond a few months. Jonethen is one of five children in a tight-knit family and now believes it is time to mature and find a girl to settle down for the long haul.

Hayley and David

Hayley, a Melbourne native, had a drug addiction ten years ago, but has since turned to health and fitness to get her out of the dark. Although this has had a great impact on her life and relationships, she is ready to show her vulnerability and be loved by someone who accepts her, the past and everything.

David is a former Melbourne boxer who now drives trucks for a living. When he is not working, he is training his two horses on his farmland. David's parents are traditionalists who are skeptical of his involvement in this experiment. Although his approval is important to him, he is willing to try anything to find a special connection again.

KC and Drew

KC worked as a dancer in Los Angeles for 10 years before making the decision to return to her Sydney home in hopes of finding love. Although she enjoyed her Hollywood lifestyle mingling and mingling with A-listers, she's finally home and ready to find someone to settle down with.

Drew, a musician with a big heart, enjoys a simple life and loves his laid back lifestyle in Cairns, QLD, where he runs a mental health charity. Although she receives no shortage of attention from women, she has not allowed herself to be vulnerable with anyone since she canceled her engagement four years ago.

Lizzie and Seb

Lizzie, who appeared in an earlier season of Married at First Sight: Australia, returns for a second chance at finding love after being betrayed by her husband. Although she tried to make it work with her previous boyfriend, Sam, she later found out that he was cheating on her with another girlfriend in the experiment.

Sebastian, a semi-professional ALF player and personal trainer from Newcastle, NSW, has been single for eight years and has only had a serious relationship. As a sensitive soul and deep thinker, you really hope to meet someone on a deeper level.

Mishel and Steve

Mishel, a young woman of spirit, mother of two adult Brisbane children, Qld has suffered a fair amount of anguish, including her divorce 15 years ago. She openly shares details of her dating disasters, admitting that she has been cheated on in seven of her last eight relationships. Mishel finds the dating landscape increasingly difficult to navigate at her age and is hopeful that the experiment will end her quest to find a man who embraces her for who she is.

Steve, a cancer survivor from Melbourne, Vic, is originally from the United Kingdom. He has lived in Australia for the past 18 years and has a son in his 30s who is still in England. He feels his life is resolved beyond his constant fear of spending the rest of his life alone and that finally has him making a change.

Natasha and Mikey

Natasha is an open and bold Sydney businesswoman who has always dated men who are significantly older than her, including her ex-boyfriend. Determined to break the cycle of feeling like she is only a sweet treat to her arms, Natasha is looking for a good man to treat her as her equal.

Mikey is from Sydney and has a strong work ethic, recently stepping in to help run his family's business, a nursing home founded by his grandfather. Mikey has a self-assured facade, but lacks confidence when it comes to interacting with women.

Poppy and Luke

Poppy, a mother of two-year-old twins from Wollongong, NSW, has endured a fair amount of heartbreaking disappointments when it comes to love. Self-critical, frank and funny, she often uses comedy to hide her pain. Since her number one priority is her children, Poppy decided to do the experiment to find a soul mate and a good and trustworthy man to be a role model for her children.

Luke, a hard-working single father of two teenage daughters from Melbourne, has a lot of work to do when it comes to finding time to go out. Previously married for 10 years, he focuses on providing a solid life for his daughters, as he continues to put his family first and prioritizes family life above all else. Luke is finally ready to risk his heart for someone else.

Stacey and Michael

Stacey, a law graduate of Adelaide, SA, has two children and a broken engagement, and is afraid to let someone else in because of her past family trauma. Now she finally feels ready to tear down her walls and give herself another chance to love.

Michael is a single father of Adelaide, SA who became a billionaire at age 24. You are now ready to strike up a relationship with a woman who will help you stay online and manage your sense of humor.

Vanessa & chris

Vanessa, a pharmacy manager in Perth, WA, protects herself from pain by rejecting men before they reject her. She hopes experts can find her someone who looks beyond the scars and loves her the way she wants to be loved.

Chris, a single father of two children from Adelaide, SA, has always envisioned the perfect family unit for him, as have his parents, who have been married for 38 years. Heartbroken after two failed engagements, Chris is determined to find the woman who will complete his ideal family portrait.