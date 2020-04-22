AT&T Misses Q1 Estimates, Citing Impact Of COVID-19 – Deadline

AT&T reported first-quarter results impaired by COVID-19, missing revenue targets, as WarnerMedia operations suffered the worst impact from the virus.

Revenue came in at $ 42.8 billion, which was below the consensus view of Wall Street analysts, who were looking for $ 44.2 billion. Earnings of 84 cents a share also missed estimates, but AT&T said without the virus earnings would have been 89 cents, ahead of the consensus of 85 cents.

WarnerMedia revenue dropped from $ 8.4 billion in the year-earlier quarter to $ 7.4 billion. March Madness, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament that is an annual revenue-producing highlight for TBS, was canceled this year. Another major hit to revenue was the loss of the NBA playoffs, long a mainstay of TNT.

The company said the path through 2020 remains uncertain, but emphasized that it had “ample liquidity” to continue funding its operations. Even before the virus, AT&T has faced scrutiny over its high leverage ratio as it works to digest the $ 81 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which closed in 2018.

