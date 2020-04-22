Arlo's Video Doorbell is almost 50 percent off Woot

Vox Media has affiliate associations. These do not influence editorial content, although Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased through affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

Arlo's video doorbell has dropped to $ 110 on Woot, which is well below its usual price of $ 200. This smart home device released in late 2019, and its standout features are a 1: 1 aspect ratio. and a wide 180-degree field of view that lets you see what is usually cut off at the doorbell camera power, such as packages being dropped off. Many video doorbells from Ring, Nest, and other brands use a 16: 9 aspect ratio that tends to darken what's below the knees, making it necessary to go outside to see what's been delivered.

The Arlo video door phone has a maximum video resolution of 1536 x 1536 in HDR, and features night vision and 12x digital zoom. As you would expect from a video doorbell, it has motion detection and user-configurable activity zones.

Something worth noting is that the Arlo door station requires existing electrical wiring. Woot is selling brand new Arlo Video Doorbell models, and they include a one-year warranty through Arlo.

Arlo is also organizing a promotion on the Video Doorbell, although it won't generate as much savings on his part. The company is selling the doorbell for $ 130, and after purchasing one, it will donate 25 meals to a local food bank to help feed families during the new coronavirus pandemic.