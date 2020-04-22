Arjun Rampal trapped in Karjat with his girlfriend Gabriella and son Arik during the confinement

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India, the Prime Minister of Narendra Modi decided to impose a national blockade. This meant that all transportation routes were completely closed. Due to the blockade, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are trapped in Karjat with their nine-month-old son Arik.

In an interview with a news portal, Arjun revealed: “We decided to stay behind for the safety of my son. Although he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows up. Furthermore, Mumbai is only a few hours away and therefore easily accessible in an emergency. ”

There was another reason why they stayed in Karjat. The city has yet to record any cases of coronavirus, which is a relief for Arjun and Gabriella. He said: “Since there are no cases here, we are sure. We have an open space and we are enjoying being in the middle of nature instead of being confined in an apartment. "

Arjun's daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, are in Mumbai and he has kept in touch with them through phone calls.