Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK revealed to be part of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; by Lady GaGa

The sixth delayed studio album from the hit & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; He has also been discovered to file a duet with Elton John after Target put it up for sale on his website.

Ariana Grande, Elton John and K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK They will join Lady Gaga for songs on your next album if a leaked song list is something to go through.

Eagle-eyed fans saw the US Target store listing for "Chromatica" online on Wednesday (April 22) and noted that some big names had been added to three of the songs.

It seems that Ariana will appear in a song titled "Rain on Me", BLACKPINK will be joining the pop star for "Sour Candy" and "Shine from Above" is a duet between GaGa and Elton.

"Chromatica" is scheduled for release this month, but has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring joy and healing to each other at times like this, it just doesn't seem right to release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic, "wrote Lady GaGa in a note on Twitter.