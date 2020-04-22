Ansel Elgort poses without clothes, but all for a good cause

Ansel Elgort had a surprise for his Instagram fans when they saw the actor posing naked in his shower. The click bait post indicated that it was referring to a "Solo Fans,quot; link in its subtitle, but there was a catch. In Ansel's biography, there was a link to a GoFundMe to help healthcare workers and front-line workers in Brooklyn, New York. The coronavirus pandemic has particularly affected New York and the death toll in the city exceeds 20,300. Ansel decided to share a photo of him completely naked, but protected his modesty with a carefully placed hand. Since then, the photo has been removed from Instagram due to violation of the nude rules, but her marketing strategy was successful. GoFundMe had raised more than $ 210,000.

Ansel's father is American photographer Arthur Elgort. He took the photo of Ansel that put his fans into a frenzy. Many of Ansel's friends are used to seeing the 26-year-old actor showing off his physique. He is known for posting daring photos, but the image he shared on Tuesday was the most exciting yet!

You can check out a censored version of the photo Ansel shared with his 10.1 million Instagram followers below.

Only Fans is an adult website where people submit sexually explicit photos and videos, and at first many of their fans believed Ansel was opening an Only Fans site, but once they saw the bio, they realized that It was his way of raising money for the Brooklyn for life! charity.

The charity is focused on providing meals to those fighting Coronavirus on the front line.

Did you see Ansel Elgort's Instagram post? Did you think I really had a Only Fans account? It was quite interesting how many people were excited that Ansel was on the adult website, but it didn't take long for people to realize that this was a clickbait movement for charity.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the nation and has resulted in more than 47,000 deaths in the United States. GoFundMe has a goal of $ 1 million and at this point, with the help of Ansel Elgort, there is a chance that they may reach the goal.

